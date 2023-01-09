Deciding on a New Year’s resolution (if any) can be a chore in itself, but we’d like to think a beauty resolution is a fun one that you’ll actually accomplish in 2023. After all, setting a goal for your skin care routine will help build healthy habits that’ll give you a glowing complexion. Or if it’s your hair that needs some attention, finding the best hair care techniques will result in stronger, silkier locks. Plus, taking the time for a beauty resolution is an easy way to incorporate more self-care into your day-to-day — and maybe that’s enough of a resolution on its own.

For inspiration, we speak to 10 experts about the realistic beauty resolutions they are making this year, along with all the tips and products that’ll help you master them, too.

Commit to a skin care routine

When life gets hectic, it’s easy to compromise your beauty routine and skip some steps, but consistency is key when it comes to seeing results. “Usually, I love making time for some self-care both at home and in my office. However, like most of us, I have been so busy and have been neglecting my ‘me time,’” says Joie Tavernise, medical esthetician and founder of JTAV Clinical Skincare. “In the New Year, I plan on committing to professional treatments as well as a great skin care routine. I’m 44 years old and want to do everything to prevent and preserve the skin that I’m in, so I can feel confident and youthful for years to come.”

Similarly, celebrity esthetician and founder of her namesake skin care line Shani Darden wants to make time for incorporating at-home devices into her routine. Both she and Tavernise highlighted the benefits of using LED light therapy to boost the benefits of other treatments. Tavernise does weekly LED therapy, along with Vivace microneedling with radiofrequency and Hydrafacial once a month. And if you’re not able to visit a professional regularly, at-home devices are an initial investment that will payoff in the long run. “At-home devices are such a great way to stretch out the results of a facial,” Darden says. “When used consistently, they can produce such great results and minimize the need for costly treatments later on.”

Skin cycle your actives

Esthetician and chief operating officer at Silver Mirror Facial Bar Rachel Gallo says that creating more even skin tone and texture is her resolution, and exfoliation is the key. However, she notes that many clients aren’t consistent with exfoliating at home, and celebrity makeup artist Molly R. Stern admits it’s something she wants to work on in the new year, too. “I find that months can slip by without shedding the dry, weathered layer and letting the new skin form,” Stern shares. Incorporating regular exfoliation into your skin care, like in a skin cycling routine — where you use an exfoliant one day, retinol the next and then only moisturizing products the next two days — ensures that your skin never goes dull without overdoing it and stripping the skin.

Moreover, alternating the days you exfoliate and use retinol can help preserve your skin barrier and yield better results (without the dreaded dryness or irritation commonly associated with retinol products). For Emmy-winning makeup artist Gabbi Pascua, consistent retinol use is her New Year’s beauty resolution.

Indulge in at-home facial massages

Stern shares another beauty resolution is to “spend more time using a skin care tool with some healing tinctures.” Facial massage, like gua sha, can help with lymphatic drainage, increasing circulation and just taking a moment to relax. Using a face oil or serum with a facial massage tool is recommended to make sure it glides along the skin, instead of pulling.

Don’t forget your conditioner

“My beauty resolution for 2023 is to always use conditioner when I shampoo,” shares Nick Stenson, celebrity hair stylist, Ulta executive and founder of Nick Stenson Beauty. The conditioning step is especially helpful in the dry, cold winter weather that can zap moisture from your locks, and if your hair is extra dry, a hair mask or leave-in conditioner can be a savior from brittle ends, too. “No matter the hair style or color you are going for, we are going to see more of an emphasis on hair care in 2023 because healthy hair is sexy hair,” says Devin Graciano, hair stylist and head of product development at Goldie Locks.

Nick Stenson Beauty Moisture Conditioner Ulta “Every time I use the Nick Stenson Beauty Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner, my hair always looks 100% times better and styles easier than when I don't,” Stenson says. “So no skipping the second step for me in 2023!” $34 at Ulta Goldie Locks Ultra Hydrating Signature Hair Mask Goldie Locks For an extra boost of hydration, Graciano loves this hair mask. “[It’s] perfect for all hair types looking to drench their locks in hydrating and moisturizing benefits to tame unwanted frizz, increase elasticity to prevent breakage and work deeply within the hair strands to deliver the nutrients and hydration hair needs to look and stay healthy,” she says.

$52 at Goldie Locks

Maintain healthy hair with heat styling

“A goal of mine is to maintain hydrated healthy hair while increasing weekly blowouts and styling tools,” says Jess Meade, colorist at Rob Peetoom Salon Williamsburg. “As the weather cools down, I like to switch over from my natural texture to a smoother blown out look. With this comes more heat and more damage to my hair.”

Although, heat styling doesn’t always mean a bad thing, especially for those with curls. According to curly hair expert and celebrity hair stylist Christin Brown, diffusing your hair instead of air drying might be the healthiest choice. “I used to be an air dry-only person for the longest time. However, walking around with soaking wet hair for hours on end isn’t the best thing for the health of our hair,” Brown says. “Why? The pH of water is a 7 and our hair and body is a 4.5-5.5. Keeping our hair at a higher pH for hours can weaken the hair strands.” Instead, diffusing your hair can help maintain its strength and style.

And remember to keep you hands hydrated, too

“My New Year’s nail care resolution is to moisturize my nails and hands on a regular basis, especially after washing my hands, which I’ve been doing more than usual these days,” says Jin Soon Choi, celebrity nail artist and founder of JinSoon nail spas.