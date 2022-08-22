Ariana Grande steps into body care with the God is a Woman Body line. The new collection, which drops exclusively on Ulta.com today and hits Ulta shelves nationwide on August 28, includes a body scrub, body cream, body oil and a travel spray.

Besides her chart-topping hits, the “Positions” singer has become a beauty leader with makeup and skin care brand R.e.m Beauty and Ariana Grande fragrances. The new body care line takes after her clean perfume, God is a Woman Eau de Parfum, with the travel spray and body oil sharing its notes of ambrette, pear, rose and vanilla.

The God is a Woman Body line is a part of Ulta’s Conscious Beauty program, which means it adheres to the Ulta Beauty “Made Without List” in its formulations and is cruelty-free and vegan. With price points under $40, it’s an accessible body care collection made with conscious formulations.

“Creating fragrances and developing products that I love and can share with my fans is such a rewarding creative process,” Grande said in a statement. “My favorite part of my personal routine includes exfoliating with the body scrub and finishing with our hydrating lotion or body oil. I am obsessed with this line and particularly with the scrub since it’s all about nourishing and caring for your skin.” Learn more about each of the products below.

God is a Woman Body Scrub Soufflé $30 at Ulta God is a Woman Body Scrub Soufflé Featuring organic coconut oil and shea butter, this body scrub gently exfoliates with sea salt so you have smooth skin prepped for the next step: moisturizing.

God is a Woman Hand and Body Cream $12 at Ulta God is a Woman Hand and Body Cream This multi-purpose product for the hands and body, nourishes the skin with organ oil. Follow it with the Luxurious Body Oil to lock in moisture soften the skin.

God is a Woman Luxurious Body Oil $35 at Ulta God is a Woman Luxurious Body Oil Great for sealing in hydration right after the shower or layering with body lotion, this body oil adds a veil of moisture and a healthy glow.