Ariana Grande steps into body care with the God is a Woman Body line. The new collection, which drops exclusively on Ulta.com today and hits Ulta shelves nationwide on August 28, includes a body scrub, body cream, body oil and a travel spray.
Besides her chart-topping hits, the “Positions” singer has become a beauty leader with makeup and skin care brand R.e.m Beauty and Ariana Grande fragrances. The new body care line takes after her clean perfume, God is a Woman Eau de Parfum, with the travel spray and body oil sharing its notes of ambrette, pear, rose and vanilla.
The God is a Woman Body line is a part of Ulta’s Conscious Beauty program, which means it adheres to the Ulta Beauty “Made Without List” in its formulations and is cruelty-free and vegan. With price points under $40, it’s an accessible body care collection made with conscious formulations.
“Creating fragrances and developing products that I love and can share with my fans is such a rewarding creative process,” Grande said in a statement. “My favorite part of my personal routine includes exfoliating with the body scrub and finishing with our hydrating lotion or body oil. I am obsessed with this line and particularly with the scrub since it’s all about nourishing and caring for your skin.” Learn more about each of the products below.
$30 at Ulta
Featuring organic coconut oil and shea butter, this body scrub gently exfoliates with sea salt so you have smooth skin prepped for the next step: moisturizing.
$12 at Ulta
This multi-purpose product for the hands and body, nourishes the skin with organ oil. Follow it with the Luxurious Body Oil to lock in moisture soften the skin.
$35 at Ulta
Great for sealing in hydration right after the shower or layering with body lotion, this body oil adds a veil of moisture and a healthy glow.
$38 at Ulta
This set features the God is a Woman Eau de Parfum in two handy, travel-sized vials plus a chic spray case. Each refill has 0.25 ounces of fragrance within, making them the perfect size to keep in your purse or cosmetic bag.