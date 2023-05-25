The beauty deals are hot thanks to Amazon’s first-ever Summer Beauty Haul. From under-$25 scores to premium beauty brands, you’ll find some of our favorite products across makeup, skin care, hair care, fragrance and more included in the sale. Here’s everything you need to know about the beauty savings event.
What is the Amazon Summer Beauty Haul?
Amazon’s Summer Beauty Haul kicks off Thursday, May 25 and runs through Friday, May 26. The sale offers up to 35% off beloved products from E.l.f. Cosmetics, Neutrogena, Elemis, Maybelline and more (plus some hidden gems for even deeper discounts). On top of the markdowns, use the code SUMMERBEAUTY to earn a $10 credit when you spend $50 or more on beauty products (shipped and sold by Amazon) during the event.
With lots of products already marked down, we rounded up our favorite finds from the sale — many of which are editor- and expert-approved — to revamp your beauty routine just in time for summer.
Best makeup deals from Amazon’s Summer Beauty Haul
We love a multi-tasking beauty product. This luminous highlighter can be used on the face and body, and also double as a makeup primer.
Available in over 20 shades, this lip duo has one end with longwear liquid lipstick and one end with a clear, glossy top coat. Wear them alone or together for a customized look.
This bestselling primer comes in several variations: a luminous finish to add grip and glow under makeup, a matte finish to bust shine and a pore-blurring option for a smooth base.
Featuring 16 shades, this compact yet versatile palette offers major value — especially at 50% off.
This bestselling and expert-approved drugstore foundation gives a natural matte finish and medium coverage.
Best skin care deals from Amazon’s Summer Beauty Haul
Summer is the time to stock up on sun protection, and this is Underscored's top pick for sunscreen. We love it because of its quick and easy application, fast-absorbing formula and broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection.
Experts and editors love micellar water for removing makeup. This formula from Garnier, which you can save 33% on, gently erases makeup and debris, while delivering some skin care benefits with plumping hyaluronic acid and refreshing aloe.
EltaMD's popular sunscreen is dermatologist-recommended thanks to its oil-free, lightweight formula that is safe for acne-, rosacea- and hyperpigmentation-prone skin.
Save 20% on these top-rated exfoliating pads, and don't forget to use the code SUMMERBEAUTY at checkout to get a $10 credit on your $50+ purchase.
Grab this dermatologist-recommended oil-free moisturizer for 43% off. The lightweight, fast-absorbing gel is perfect for swapping into your summer skin care regimen.
This dermatologist-approved mineral sunscreen is a top-rated option for those with sensitive skin. Great for outdoors activities, the sweat- and water-resistant formula guards from UVA and UVB rays, while the tube's color-changing cap will remind you when it's time to reapply.
This soothing gel moisturizer clams stressed skin. The formula is non-comedogenic, lightweight and safe for those with rosacea or eczema.
This teeth whitening pen works to remove stains overnight. It's perfect for prepping your smile for events and is travel-friendly, too.
Best hair care deals from Amazon’s Summer Beauty Haul
This blow dry brush is one of our favorite hair tools as it helps anyone master an at-home blowout. The second generation is currently 42% off — or you can always go with the original, which we tested and loved at a similar price point.
Get even more value out of this jumbo size bottle of Olaplex's restorative shampoo with 20% off.
Stock up on one of our favorite hair brushes. You can bundle and save on several variations of the detangling brush — just double check that the option you select is shipped and sold by Amazon in order to count towards your SUMMERBEAUTY promo code.
Not only does this top-rated spray protect against heat styling, it also helps smooth the hair and add shine.
With over 10,000 rave reviews, this popular hair stick effectively tames flyaways and gives more control to your hair styling.
With a buy one, get one 50% off promo, you'll want to stock up on this fast-acting hair treatment. Reviewers say that it really does make a difference in a matter of seconds, resulting in instantly silkier, smoother locks.
Best fragrance deals from Amazon’s Summer Beauty Haul
Save nearly 40% on this fruity and floral designer fragrance that is perfect for the sunny season. Bright notes of yuzu and pomegranate mix with peony, magnolia and lotus flower for a light and sweet scent.
This classic perfume is majorly discounted right now. The warm floral fragrance features notes of lily, tuberose and sandalwood for a sophisticated day-to-night scent.
This bestselling men's fragrance has over 18,000 reviews, with one shopper noting that the fresh scent is "luxury for less". You can now grab it for under $20 for even more bang for your buck.
This unisex perfume is a longstanding favorite, and devotees can get the value size for 30% off (that's $25 of savings).
Best deals on nail products from Amazon’s Summer Beauty Haul
Take $5 off this premium base coat that is infused with biotin, calcium and vitamin B to strengthen the nails.
This gel helps rapidly remove cuticles for a more polished manicure or pedicure.
Bundle OPI's reliable Top Coat and Base Coat polish together to save a couple dollars.
These top-rated press-on nails are the easiest way to give yourself a gel manicure at home.