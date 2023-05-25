cnnu_Amazon Beauty_ lead.jpg
Brett Ferdock/CNN Underscored

The beauty deals are hot thanks to Amazon’s first-ever Summer Beauty Haul. From under-$25 scores to premium beauty brands, you’ll find some of our favorite products across makeup, skin care, hair care, fragrance and more included in the sale. Here’s everything you need to know about the beauty savings event.

What is the Amazon Summer Beauty Haul?

Amazon’s Summer Beauty Haul kicks off Thursday, May 25 and runs through Friday, May 26. The sale offers up to 35% off beloved products from E.l.f. Cosmetics, Neutrogena, Elemis, Maybelline and more (plus some hidden gems for even deeper discounts). On top of the markdowns, use the code SUMMERBEAUTY to earn a $10 credit when you spend $50 or more on beauty products (shipped and sold by Amazon) during the event.

With lots of products already marked down, we rounded up our favorite finds from the sale — many of which are editor- and expert-approved — to revamp your beauty routine just in time for summer.

Best makeup deals from Amazon’s Summer Beauty Haul

L'Oréal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion
loreal-paris-true-match-lumi-glotion.jpg
Amazon

We love a multi-tasking beauty product. This luminous highlighter can be used on the face and body, and also double as a makeup primer.

$16 From $5 at Amazon
Revlon ColorStay Overtime Liquid Lipstick and Gloss
revlon-colorstay-overtime-liquid-lipstick.jpg
Amazon

Available in over 20 shades, this lip duo has one end with longwear liquid lipstick and one end with a clear, glossy top coat. Wear them alone or together for a customized look.

$12 $8 at Amazon
E.l.f. Cosmetics Putty Primer
elf-putty-primer.jpg
Amazon

This bestselling primer comes in several variations: a luminous finish to add grip and glow under makeup, a matte finish to bust shine and a pore-blurring option for a smooth base.

From $10 From $8 at Amazon
NYX Ultimate Shadow Palette
nyx-ultimate-shadow-palette.jpg
Amazon

Featuring 16 shades, this compact yet versatile palette offers major value — especially at 50% off.

$18 From $9 at Amazon
Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation
drugstore-foundation-maybelline
Amazon

This bestselling and expert-approved drugstore foundation gives a natural matte finish and medium coverage.

$9 $7 at Amazon

Best skin care deals from Amazon’s Summer Beauty Haul

Best Tested
Hawaiian Tropic Island Sport Sunscreen Spray
underscored waterparkpacking Hawaiian Tropic Everyday Active Clear Sunscreen Spray SPF 30
Amazon

Summer is the time to stock up on sun protection, and this is Underscored's top pick for sunscreen. We love it because of its quick and easy application, fast-absorbing formula and broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection.

Read our review
$11 $9 at Amazon
Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water, 2 Count
garnier-skinactive-micellar-cleansing-water-with-hyaluronic-acid.jpg
Amazon

Experts and editors love micellar water for removing makeup. This formula from Garnier, which you can save 33% on, gently erases makeup and debris, while delivering some skin care benefits with plumping hyaluronic acid and refreshing aloe.

$24 $16 at Amazon
EltaMD UV Clear Face Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
Amazon

EltaMD's popular sunscreen is dermatologist-recommended thanks to its oil-free, lightweight formula that is safe for acne-, rosacea- and hyperpigmentation-prone skin.

$41 $33 at Amazon
Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads
elemis-dynamic-resurfacing-facial-pads.jpg
Amazon

Save 20% on these top-rated exfoliating pads, and don't forget to use the code SUMMERBEAUTY at checkout to get a $10 credit on your $50+ purchase.

$64 $51 at Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel
Target

Grab this dermatologist-recommended oil-free moisturizer for 43% off. The lightweight, fast-absorbing gel is perfect for swapping into your summer skin care regimen.

$27 $15 at Amazon
Blue Lizard Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+
blue-lizard-sensitive-mineral-sunscreen.jpg
Amazon

This dermatologist-approved mineral sunscreen is a top-rated option for those with sensitive skin. Great for outdoors activities, the sweat- and water-resistant formula guards from UVA and UVB rays, while the tube's color-changing cap will remind you when it's time to reapply.

$19 $15 at Amazon
Aveeno Calm + Restore Triple Oat Gel Moisturizer
aveeno-calm-and-restore-oat-gel-moisturizer.jpg
Amazon

This soothing gel moisturizer clams stressed skin. The formula is non-comedogenic, lightweight and safe for those with rosacea or eczema.

$27 $16 at Amazon
Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen
colgate-optic-white-overnight-whitening-pen.jpg
Amazon

This teeth whitening pen works to remove stains overnight. It's perfect for prepping your smile for events and is travel-friendly, too.

$25 $15 at Amazon

Best hair care deals from Amazon’s Summer Beauty Haul

Editor Favorite
Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer
revlon one step 2.0 cnnu.jpg
Amazon

This blow dry brush is one of our favorite hair tools as it helps anyone master an at-home blowout. The second generation is currently 42% off — or you can always go with the original, which we tested and loved at a similar price point.

$70 $40 at Amazon
Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
olaplex-no-4-bond-maintenance-shampoo.jpg
Amazon

Get even more value out of this jumbo size bottle of Olaplex's restorative shampoo with 20% off.

$96 $77 at Amazon
Wet Brush Original, 2-Count
wet-brush-2-count.jpg
Amazon

Stock up on one of our favorite hair brushes. You can bundle and save on several variations of the detangling brush — just double check that the option you select is shipped and sold by Amazon in order to count towards your SUMMERBEAUTY promo code.

$26 $18 at Amazon
CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray
chi-44-iron-guard.jpg
Amazon

Not only does this top-rated spray protect against heat styling, it also helps smooth the hair and add shine.

$17 $9 at Amazon
Bed Head by TIGI Hair Wax Stick
TIGI-by-Bed-Head-Hair-Wax-Stick.jpg
Amazon

With over 10,000 rave reviews, this popular hair stick effectively tames flyaways and gives more control to your hair styling.

From $20 From $14 at Amazon
L’Oréal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Rinse-Out
loreal-elvive-8-second-wonder-water.jpg
Amazon

With a buy one, get one 50% off promo, you'll want to stock up on this fast-acting hair treatment. Reviewers say that it really does make a difference in a matter of seconds, resulting in instantly silkier, smoother locks.

$11 $10 at Amazon

Best fragrance deals from Amazon’s Summer Beauty Haul

Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette
versace-bright-crystal-eau-de-toilette.jpg
Amazon

Save nearly 40% on this fruity and floral designer fragrance that is perfect for the sunny season. Bright notes of yuzu and pomegranate mix with peony, magnolia and lotus flower for a light and sweet scent.

$64 $39 at Amazon
Elizabeth Taylor White Diamonds Eau De Toilette
elizabeth-taylor-white-diamonds.jpg
Amazon

This classic perfume is majorly discounted right now. The warm floral fragrance features notes of lily, tuberose and sandalwood for a sophisticated day-to-night scent.

$70 $25 at Amazon
Nautica Blue Eau De Toilette for Men
nautica-blue-for-men-eau-de-toilette.jpg
Amazon

This bestselling men's fragrance has over 18,000 reviews, with one shopper noting that the fresh scent is "luxury for less". You can now grab it for under $20 for even more bang for your buck.

$65 $17 at Amazon
Calvin Klein CK One Eau De Toilette
calvin-klein-ck-one.jpg
Amazon

This unisex perfume is a longstanding favorite, and devotees can get the value size for 30% off (that's $25 of savings).

$83 $58 at Amazon

Best deals on nail products from Amazon’s Summer Beauty Haul

Butter London Horse Power Nail Rescue Basecoat
butter-london-horse-power-nail-rescue-base-coat.jpg
Amazon

Take $5 off this premium base coat that is infused with biotin, calcium and vitamin B to strengthen the nails.

$18 $13 at Amazon
Sally Hansen Instant Cuticle Remover
sally-hansen-instant-cuticle-remover.jpg
Amazon

This gel helps rapidly remove cuticles for a more polished manicure or pedicure.

$10 $5 at Amazon
OPI Nail Polish Top Coat and Base Coat
opi-top-coat-and-base-coat.jpg
Amazon

Bundle OPI's reliable Top Coat and Base Coat polish together to save a couple dollars.

$23 $21 at Amazon
Kiss Gel Fantasy Ready-to-Wear Gel Nails
kiss-gel-fantasy-press-ons.jpg
Amazon

These top-rated press-on nails are the easiest way to give yourself a gel manicure at home.

$13 $8 at Amazon