The beauty deals are hot thanks to Amazon’s first-ever Summer Beauty Haul. From under-$25 scores to premium beauty brands, you’ll find some of our favorite products across makeup, skin care, hair care, fragrance and more included in the sale. Here’s everything you need to know about the beauty savings event.

What is the Amazon Summer Beauty Haul?

Amazon’s Summer Beauty Haul kicks off Thursday, May 25 and runs through Friday, May 26. The sale offers up to 35% off beloved products from E.l.f. Cosmetics, Neutrogena, Elemis, Maybelline and more (plus some hidden gems for even deeper discounts). On top of the markdowns, use the code SUMMERBEAUTY to earn a $10 credit when you spend $50 or more on beauty products (shipped and sold by Amazon) during the event.

With lots of products already marked down, we rounded up our favorite finds from the sale — many of which are editor- and expert-approved — to revamp your beauty routine just in time for summer.

Best makeup deals from Amazon’s Summer Beauty Haul

Best skin care deals from Amazon’s Summer Beauty Haul

Best hair care deals from Amazon’s Summer Beauty Haul

Best fragrance deals from Amazon’s Summer Beauty Haul

Best deals on nail products from Amazon’s Summer Beauty Haul