Amazon Prime Day is a great time to score a discount on that laptop, tablet or pair of headphones you’ve had your eyes on — so get that credit card ready. Before Amazon’s massive sales event kicks off tomorrow (July 12), here are the big tech products we expect to see discounts on.

Amazon devices

Amazon Echo, 4th Gen Amazon

Amazon products always go on sale during Prime Day, and this year will be no exception — in fact many of them are already deeply discounted. Some highlights to look out for include our best smart speaker pick in the 4th Gen Echo (which is already $40 off) as well as the Echo Show 10 for those who want a big screen with their Alexa experience.

Amazon also just launched a new version of its popular Fire 7 tablet, and while it’s already pretty attainable at $59, we expect it to drop even further on Prime Day.

AirPods and Beats

Hayley Saltzman/CNN

The AirPods Pro are almost always on sale from their $249 retail price — we’ve seen them dip as low as $169 — so keep an eye out for a Prime Day discount. If you want something cheaper, the OG AirPods (aka the 2nd Gen model) are already down to $99 and may drop further, while the newer $179 AirPods 3 (which look more like the Pros and have Spatial Audio) are very likely to also be on sale.

If you’re not attached to the AirPods brand, the $199 Beats Fit Pro are even better in many ways, and currently top our best wireless earbuds picks. The buds have occasionally dropped to $179 since launching late last year — so watch out for a Prime Day deal. If you want something cheaper, the Beats Studio Buds are also great and often drop below their $149 retail price.

If the AirPods Max noise-canceling headphones — which are fantastic but very expensive — have been out of your price range, this week may be the time to buy. The once-$549 cans are already down to $449 on Amazon right now, and we’ve seen them dip as low as $429 in the past.

Headphones and earbuds

Mike Andronico/CNN

Sony just launched the $399 WH-1000XM5 — the latest version of our best noise-canceling headphones pick — and it’s possible we’ll see it get its first major discount on Prime Day. If you can live without the new model’s sleeker design and slightly improved sound and ANC, the older $349 XM4 model is still a great option and often goes on sale for $278.

If you want something cheaper, the EarFun Air have long been our best budget earbuds pick, and are already down to $49 with an extra 20% off coupon code. The $199 Galaxy Buds Pro are still the best of the best for Android users, and are already down to $160 ahead of a potential Prime Day sale.

TVs

Jacob Krol/CNN

Prime Day will be host to TV deals galore, starting with Amazon’s own models. The company’s $829 65-inch Omni Series 4K model is already down to $499, and for those on a tighter budget, the 50-inch Fire TV 4-Series is just $259 right now. These deals extend to third-party options that use Amazon’s Fire TV software, like this 50-inch Insignia model that’s down to just $239.

Smartphones

Jacob Krol/CNN

We don’t expect a ton of top smartphones to be on sale for Prime Day, but there are a few exceptions. The fantastic Google Pixel 6 Pro is already $200 off at just $699, which is a great deal on one of the best Android phones you can buy.

Laptops and tablets

Jacob Krol/CNN

We’ve seen the 2020 versions of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro — both featuring Apple’s speedy M1 processor — go on sale in the past, so a Prime Day discount is possible. The newer 14-inch MacBook Pro (which starts at $1,999) is already down to $1,799, so it could drop even lower this week. What we don’t expect is a discount on the new, more powerful MacBook Pro M2 and MacBook Air M2, since those laptops just came out.

Prime Day is a good time to nab a Chromebook for cheap, and we’re already seeing top models like the Samsung Chromebook 4 available for steep discounts. On the tablet front, the latest version of the excellent and super popular 10.2-inch iPad is already down to its lowest price yet at $299. And if Android’s more your thing, you can snag the very good Galaxy Tab S8 for more than $100 off at $588 right now.