Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.

After last July’s Prime Day, we didn’t know we’d be back again so soon with the brand-new Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, another major event with discounts on thousands of items spanning every category imaginable. But alas, here we are — so let’s get to it.

What you need to know: October Prime Day

While Prime Day typically happens just once a year, Amazon announced last month a new, similar event: Prime Early Access Sale. Much like June’s event, the retailer is offering deals on everyday appliances, clothing, tech, beauty and more, plus holiday deals so you can save as you get a head start on gifts and winter necessities. Deals are exclusive to Amazon

Best deals

Are competitors running sales during October Prime Day?

While we’re certainly covering everything Amazon has to offer, you can expect solid savings elsewhere on everyday essentials, tech, furniture and more, as well as gifts, decor and other cold-weather fare as we head into the holiday season.

Here are deals from some top retailers:

• Bed Bath & Beyond: During the Beyond Big Sale, running now through Oct. 16, you’ll find some of the biggest savings of the season on kitchen appliances, dining, decor and more.

• Bloomingdale’s: Take 25% off a large selection of items during the Friends and Family Sale, ending Oct. 11.

• Home Depot: Get up to 75% off home decor, furniture and kitchenware on Oct. 11 and 12.

• Kohl’s: Use code SAVENOW for 20% off, or on Oct. 11 and 12, use code YOUGET10 for $10 off $50.

• Samsung: Now through Oct. 19, you can save on Samsung appliances, vacuums, tech and more.

• Walmart: During Walmart’s Rollbacks and More event, you’ll find a wide selection of deals across electronics, home, toys, fashion and more.

• Wayfair: Don’t miss Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals event, running Oct. 7 through 11.

• Woot!: The Wootoberfest Event runs through Oct. 14, offering some of the site’s strongest deals of the year.