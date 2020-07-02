Tracking America's recovery

From your job to your home and your groceries, you know Covid-19 has disrupted every aspect of your life. This dashboard shows how things have changed, and will track the recovery in detail.
Essential workers in hospitals and grocery stores are now hailed as everyday heroes, office workers have shifted to working from home, and millions of other Americans have filed for unemployment. It's safe to say — your job might never be the same after the pandemic.
More than 19M Americans remain on unemployment rolls, and this chart doesn’t even include more than 11M recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. Click above to see how many Americans are still filing "continued" claims for their second week of unemployment benefits or more, versus initial, first-time claims.
How many people in your state filed for their second week or more of unemployment benefits last week? Scroll over the map to see.
Use the drop-down menu to the right to see how dramatically small businesses have slashed work hours below the pre-pandemic norm in your state.
It definitely got harder to sell your home during the pandemic. No open houses. Virtual closings. And many owners hesitated to put their homes on the market. Thanks to the Federal Reserve's stimulus efforts, though, you may be able to refinance or take out a mortgage at record low rates.
Owners have been reluctant to put homes up for sale during the crisis, exacerbating America's housing crunch.
It's one of the cheapest times in history to take out a mortgage. But low rates can only boost the housing market so much.
Your income and savings might be especially volatile right now. During the pandemic, Americans have tightened their spending and chosen to save more, as they grapple with a historically weak job market.
The personal savings rate — which measures the portion of income that Americans don't spend or pay out in taxes — surged in April as people received relief checks from the government. Then it fell slightly in May.
Americans are spending far less on their credit cards than they did before the pandemic, leading to an unprecedented decline in consumer borrowing.
When's the last time you dined in a restaurant or went to the movies? If it's been months, you're not alone. The pandemic brought these leisure activities to a halt.
Many restaurants shifted to takeout-only in March, and as of June, dining-in remains well below normal in most states.
Most movie theaters closed in response to stay-at-home orders. AMC Theaters has said it will begin reopening some locations on July 30.
Resist the temptation to check your 401(k) everyday. It might not look pretty, especially compared to last year's gains. That said, stocks have started making a comeback faster than many other parts of the US economy.
The pandemic sent stocks into bear market territory, with the Dow falling 34% between its all-time high on February 19 and March 23. Since then, stocks have started to recover.
Early in the pandemic, investors operated out of extreme fear. Now they're tilting slightly into greed territory.
First it was hand sanitizer and toilet paper, then it was spiral hams and baking yeast. The coronavirus is doing weird things to your spending. Here’s what categories surged in online spending last week, compared to the same time last year.
You may have marveled at low gas prices in your area, but that's in large part because many Americans no longer commute to work. They've stopped flying, too.
The number of travelers processed through TSA security lines is still just a fraction of where it was last year.
With far fewer people driving and a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, gas prices fell as low as $1.77 a gallon in late April.