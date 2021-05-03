Live TV
DOW

33,874.85-185.51-0.54%

S&P 500

4,181.17-30.30-0.72%

NASDAQ

13,962.68-119.86-0.85%

US Stock Futures

DOW Futures

122.000.36%
  • Level33,889.00
  • Fair Value33,765.72
  • Implied Open123.28

S&P 500 Futures

12.500.30%
  • Level4,187.00
  • Fair Value4,173.43
  • Implied Open13.57

Nasdaq Futures

18.250.13%
  • Level13,868.25
  • Fair Value13,848.75
  • Implied Open19.50
Data as of ~. Based on June 2021 contract. Fair value provided by IndexArb.com.

pre-market movers

S&P 500 Gainers and LosersPrice% ChangeVolume
MTDMettler-Toledo International Inc
1,392.12
6.00%
16,588
GWWW W Grainger Inc
446.00
2.87%
9,066
GPNGlobal Payments Inc
219.73
2.38%
47,168
LEGLeggett & Platt Inc
50.85
2.38%
68,525
FTVFortive Corp
72.45
2.30%
84,731
AMEAMETEK Inc
127.56
-5.46%
33,296
LHLaboratory Corporation of America Holdings
259.56
-2.38%
58,819
DRIDarden Restaurants Inc
144.00
-1.85%
29,920
DDominion Energy Inc
78.81
-1.36%
181,328
CFGCitizens Financial Group Inc
45.76
-1.12%
358,481
See US Stocks
Data as of April 30, 7:37 PM EDT

World Markets

level% change
Nikkei 225Japan
28,812.63
-0.83%
SE CompositeChina
3,446.86
-0.81%
Hang SengHong Kong
28,300.52
-1.48%
FTSE 100England
6,969.81
0.12%
DAXGermany
15,135.91
-0.12%
CAC 40France
6,269.48
-0.53%
Data as of May 3, 12:05 AM EDT

Currencies

Price% Change
EUR/USD
1.2019
-0.0466%
USD/JPY
109.5830
0.2745%
GBP/USD
1.3816
-0.0138%
USD/CAD
1.2291
0.0814%
USD/CHF
0.9135
0.5504%
Bitcoin/USD
57,893.2100
2.0914%
Data as of May 3, 1:04 AM EDT

Commodities

Price% Change
WTI Crude Oil
63.35
-0.36%
Brent Crude Oil
66.50
-0.39%
Natural Gas
2.94
0.14%
Gold
1,774.10
0.36%
Corn
688.25
2.23%
Data as of May 3, 12:55 AM EDT

Bonds & Interest Rates

Yield TodayPrevious Yield
3 Month Treasury
0.003%
0.008%
2 Year Treasury
0.160%
0.160%
5 Year Treasury
0.857%
0.867%
10 Year Treasury
1.631%
1.640%
30 Year Treasury
2.301%
2.311%
Data as of April 30, 2:59 PM EDT

