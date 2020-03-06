Markets
Coronavirus Markets Dashboard
As coronavirus spreads through the global economy, CNN Business is tracking the stocks, sectors and indicators most impacted, in real-time.
Major US Indexes
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVG
$24,331.32
455.43
1.91%
1D
5D
1M
YTD
1Y
5Y
May 08 4:01:50pm EDT
S&P 500 INDEX
$2,929.80
48.61
1.69%
1D
5D
1M
YTD
1Y
5Y
May 08 4:01:49pm EDT
NASDAQ COMPOSITE
$9,121.32
141.66
1.58%
1D
5D
1M
YTD
1Y
5Y
May 08 4:01:49pm EDT
DOW JONES TRANSPORT
$8,332.50
281.91
3.50%
1D
5D
1M
YTD
1Y
5Y
May 08 4:01:50pm EDT
"Stay at Home" Stocks
"Work from Home" Stocks
Stocking-up Stocks
Airline Stocks
Hotel Stocks
Cruises, Concerts & Theme Park Stocks
Gaming Stocks
Biotech Stocks
Prevention Stocks
Oil & Oil Stocks
Macroeconomic Risk Indicators
