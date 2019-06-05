ERIC PIERMONT/AFP/Getty Images

YouTube's ban on supremacist content comes a few months after Facebook said it was banning white nationalist content from its platform.

That ban came two weeks after the suspect in the terror attack at two New Zealand mosques streamed part of the massacre live on the platform. A manifesto allegedly written by the suspect revealed white nationalist views.

Last August, YouTube and other social media platforms banned the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Jones had previously pushed false conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school shooting. He's being sued by the families of the victims for defamation.

YouTube has long faced criticism for allowing misinformation, conspiracy theories and extremist views to spread on its platform, and for recommending such content to users. It's been shown that people who visited the site to watch videos on innocuous subjects, or to see mainstream news, have been given recommendations pushing them toward extreme content.

In January, YouTube said it would start reducing its recommendations of "borderline content" and videos that may misinform users in "harmful ways." That included videos featuring fake miracle cures for serious diseases, claiming the earth is flat and making blatantly false claims about historic events such as 9/11, according to the company. The company said such content doesn't violate YouTube's community guidelines, but that it comes close.