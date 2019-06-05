Attorney Josh Koskoff

An attorney representing 10 of the families who lost relatives in the Sandy Hook massacre said on Wednesday that he welcomed YouTube's decision to remove videos denying the shooting. However, he said it was "too late to undue the harm" that has been caused to them by conspiracy theories circulating on the platform over the last several years.

"Sandy Hook happened now nearly seven years ago, and so during that entire time the clients were subject to hostile postings on YouTube that disseminated this false narrative and caused undue harassment, threats, and fallacies as they were trying to heal," the attorney, Josh Koskoff, told CNN Business in a phone interview. "At the same time, better late than never."

The families of the Sandy Hook victims have for years been subject to harassment stemming from conspiracy theories being pushed on YouTube and other social media platforms.

One of the dominant conspiracy theories was that the shooting was a false flag staged to gin up support for implementing gun control measures. Alex Jones, the right-wing conspiracy theorist and InfoWars founder, who was one of the prominent disseminators of that theory, has been sued by Sandy Hook families in both Texas and Connecticut courts.

