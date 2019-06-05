YouTube announces extremist ban
Sandy Hook attorney says YouTube ban on hoaxer videos "too late to undue the harm"
An attorney representing 10 of the families who lost relatives in the Sandy Hook massacre said on Wednesday that he welcomed YouTube's decision to remove videos denying the shooting. However, he said it was "too late to undue the harm" that has been caused to them by conspiracy theories circulating on the platform over the last several years.
The families of the Sandy Hook victims have for years been subject to harassment stemming from conspiracy theories being pushed on YouTube and other social media platforms.
One of the dominant conspiracy theories was that the shooting was a false flag staged to gin up support for implementing gun control measures. Alex Jones, the right-wing conspiracy theorist and InfoWars founder, who was one of the prominent disseminators of that theory, has been sued by Sandy Hook families in both Texas and Connecticut courts.
What YouTube means when it says it will ban "borderline content"
CNN Tech Reporter Brian Fung explained on Wednesday that YouTube's ban on discriminatory content could also apply to videos that don't necessarily violate the policy, but come close.
In a blog post Wednesday, the company wrote it will prohibit "videos alleging that a group is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation or exclusion based on qualities like age, gender, race, caste, religion, sexual orientation or veteran status."
Funk said while the post is specific, it can apply to a broad range of content.
Watch for more:
YouTube says it will ban some offensive content
YouTube says it will ban supremacist content and remove videos that deny well-documented atrocities, like the Holocaust and the massacre at Sandy Hook elementary school.
The move comes as the video service, owned by Google, faces increasing scrutiny for hosting extreme and divisive content.
On Tuesday, however, the company said YouTube videos mocking Carlos Maza, a video producer, for being gay had not violated its policies.