Carlos Maza, a video journalist who works for Vox is speaking out after YouTube declined to ban the videos of Steven Crowder, a prominent right-wing personality who Maza says used the platform to attack him with homophobic and racist slurs.

The company did say it would demonetize the videos, meaning they can't make money off of ads, for "continued egregious actions that have harmed the broader community."

Maza, who is gay and of Cuban descent, spoke to CNN Business on Wednesday, the morning after YouTube announced that Crowder's videos "don't violate our policies."

"I don't know what else I could have done," Maza said. "To see such clear, obvious examples of abuse that I compiled for them and to still take no action. It means that the policies that YouTube has about bullying and harassment are not real policies."

The Google-owned company has a history of demonetizing controversial videos and not including them as suggested content instead of removing them completely. Maza said the demonetizing was not enough, as Crowder could still make money selling merchandise through a link on YouTube.

Some background: On May 30, Maza tweeted a video compilation of clips collected over a number of years in which Crowder and his co-hosts respond to Maza's popular "Strikethrough" series — a media criticism show that often takes on right-wing media. In Crowder's YouTube videos, they describe Maza in starkly homophobic terms and also include attacks on his ethnicity.

Maza told CNN that he had privately flagged Crowder's videos in the past to YouTube, but after the company refused to take them down he decided to go public.

On Wednesday, Crowder tweeted about the decision by YouTube, saying, "YouTube and Vox have launched an all out WAR on ALL independent creators. Thousands of channels under review!"

Crowder did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Watch for more: