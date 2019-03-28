Kristen Baldauf found out about Wow Air from a bus driver while in Iceland, where she’s traveling with three others.

"In late January, they emailed saying that they will be canceling all Wow flights from Chicago to Iceland for the month of March only, and that we needed to rebook through a different location or could get a refund," she said.

So they booked through Detroit instead, and landed in Iceland on Saturday.

"This morning we get on the bus to go to a Lava Tunnel cave tour, and the bus driver says 'Did you hear about Wow?' And that’s how we found out," Baldauf said.

"They did not email us or notify us in any way. So, we immediately went to their website and saw the notice saying they are closed," she added.

Baldauf said she had to book a different flight to Minneapolis, which is costing her party nearly $3,000.

"It's a nightmare," she said.