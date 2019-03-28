Iceland's Wow Air shuts down
Family's vacation abruptly canceled: "We're devastated"
From CNN's Gianluca Mezzofiore
Barrai Omuireagain was supposed to fly from Chicago to Dublin with Wow Air to visit their family in Ireland.
He was traveling with his wife Katie and his children Chase, 16, and Maeve, 6.
"We're devastated. Booked in November out of Chicago with Wow Air. I heard they were closing airports, so I got them to switch me to the Detroit flight instead. Multiple emails saying delayed yesterday."
"They ordered us pizza, told us that they should have a flight plan in 15 minutes and then sharply told us right after that flight was canceled," he said.
" All other airlines are over $5,000 for the family of four," Omuireagain said.
Passenger stranded in Berlin: "I had to find out online randomly"
From CNN's Gianluca Mezzofiore
Alex Spence had a roundtrip ticket on Wow Air from Toronto to Berlin.
Spence, who is currently in Berlin for an AI and healthcare conference, saw a tweet about the airline shutting down.
"Now I have to find a last-minute flight home that will likely be incredibly expensive. And potentially find new accommodation if I can’t return on Saturday as planned."
She said the worst part is that Wow Air didn't inform her.
"I had to find out online randomly," Spence said.
Here's the text passengers received after the airline shut down and their flights were canceled
From CNN's Gianluca Mezzofiore
Saurabh Aggarwal, who was scheduled to fly from Toronto to Reykjavik on Iceland's Wow Air, got a text from the airline after her flight had been canceled:
"Dear WOW air guest on flight WW214 YYZ-KEF 27MAR19. We are sorry to inform you that your flight is delayed due to operational restrictions. The new estimated departure time is 21:00 local time. Check-in is closed. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience. Kind regards, WOW air."
"However (a) representative at (the) counter told us to come back at 8:30 for more update," she said.
"After more havoc at (the) counter, they offered everyone $12 food vouchers for dinner," she said.
Aggarwal said she called the airline, which told her she could change her ticket or wait. Eventually, the airline updated her and said the flight had been canceled and no accommodations would be provided.
"This really scared everyone," she said. "At that point, we were finally given back our bags and no money -- as of now -- has been issued back to me."
This is the text she got this morning from the airline, confirming it had shut down:
Thousands of people are stranded
From CNN's Gianluca Mezzofiore
Wow Air suddenly shuts down
Icelandic budget carrier Wow Air has ceased operations and canceled its flights, leaving passengers stranded around the world.
CNN's Jack Guy reports:
The airline announced the closure in a statement posted to its website on Thursday. It advised passengers to book new flights on other airlines, and said some may be eligible for compensation.
Founded in 2011, Wow Air was known for cheap trans-Atlantic fares on routes via Iceland. It's part of a group of Nordic airlines that drove ticket prices down thanks to no-frills service.