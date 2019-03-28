Barrai Omuireagain was supposed to fly from Chicago to Dublin with Wow Air to visit their family in Ireland.

He was traveling with his wife Katie and his children Chase, 16, and Maeve, 6.

"We're devastated. Booked in November out of Chicago with Wow Air. I heard they were closing airports, so I got them to switch me to the Detroit flight instead. Multiple emails saying delayed yesterday."

"They ordered us pizza, told us that they should have a flight plan in 15 minutes and then sharply told us right after that flight was canceled," he said.

"No help with booking with another airline. They sent us a free hotel link that didn’t work. We called the hotel and made a reservation. Hotel had no clue about Wow hotel vouchers."

" All other airlines are over $5,000 for the family of four," Omuireagain said.