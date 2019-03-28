Live TV
Iceland's Wow Air shuts down

Updated less than 1 min ago9:19 a.m. ET, March 28, 2019
3 min ago

Passenger stranded in Berlin: "I had to find out online randomly"

From CNN's Gianluca Mezzofiore

Alex Spence had a roundtrip ticket on Wow Air from Toronto to Berlin.

Spence, who is currently in Berlin for an AI and healthcare conference, saw a tweet about the airline shutting down.

"I didn’t believe what I was seeing at first," she said. "No notice at all from Wow."

"Now I have to find a last-minute flight home that will likely be incredibly expensive. And potentially find new accommodation if I can’t return on Saturday as planned."

She said the worst part is that Wow Air didn't inform her.

"I had to find out online randomly," Spence said.

"I'm now planning on rebooking on a more reliable airline. But honestly, I feel like I can’t really trust the longevity of any airline now."
11 min ago

Here's the text passengers received after the airline shut down and their flights were canceled

From CNN's Gianluca Mezzofiore

Saurabh Aggarwal, who was scheduled to fly from Toronto to Reykjavik on Iceland's Wow Air, got a text from the airline after her flight had been canceled:

"Dear WOW air guest on flight WW214 YYZ-KEF 27MAR19. We are sorry to inform you that your flight is delayed due to operational restrictions. The new estimated departure time is 21:00 local time. Check-in is closed. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience. Kind regards, WOW air."

"However (a) representative at (the) counter told us to come back at 8:30 for more update," she said.

"After more havoc at (the) counter, they offered everyone $12 food vouchers for dinner," she said.

Aggarwal said she called the airline, which told her she could change her ticket or wait. Eventually, the airline updated her and said the flight had been canceled and no accommodations would be provided. 

"This really scared everyone," she said. "At that point, we were finally given back our bags and no money -- as of now -- has been issued back to me."

This is the text she got this morning from the airline, confirming it had shut down:

less than 1 min ago

Thousands of people are stranded

From CNN's Gianluca Mezzofiore

Saurabh Aggarwal was due to fly on March 27 from Toronto to Reykjavik, Iceland, via Wow Air.

I reached airport at 5 p.m., after doing my security and checking in my baggage I went to the gate. We were informed then the flight was delayed till 7:30. At 7 p.m. they announced at the gate that the flight is canceled, please collect your baggage, and no further information was given." 

24 min ago

Wow Air suddenly shuts down

Icelandic budget carrier Wow Air has ceased operations and canceled its flights, leaving passengers stranded around the world.

CNN's Jack Guy reports:

The airline announced the closure in a statement posted to its website on Thursday. It advised passengers to book new flights on other airlines, and said some may be eligible for compensation.

Founded in 2011, Wow Air was known for cheap trans-Atlantic fares on routes via Iceland. It's part of a group of Nordic airlines that drove ticket prices down thanks to no-frills service.