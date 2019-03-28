Alex Spence had a roundtrip ticket on Wow Air from Toronto to Berlin.

Spence, who is currently in Berlin for an AI and healthcare conference, saw a tweet about the airline shutting down.

"I didn’t believe what I was seeing at first," she said. "No notice at all from Wow."

"Now I have to find a last-minute flight home that will likely be incredibly expensive. And potentially find new accommodation if I can’t return on Saturday as planned."

She said the worst part is that Wow Air didn't inform her.

"I had to find out online randomly," Spence said.