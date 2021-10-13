The crew for Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-18 mission is at the launch site in Texas ahead of a historic launch that is expected to send actor William Shatner, 90, into space.

According to the Blue Origin’s official broadcast, founder Jeff Bezos will drive the crew out to the launch pad. Part of the crew could be seen in the vehicle, with Bezos in the driver's seat.

Audrey Powers, Blue Origin's vice president of Mission and Flight Operations, Chris Boshuizen, and Glen de Vries are set to launch alongside Shatner aboard the spaceship as at 10 a.m. ET.

The launch was previously delayed by 30 minutes due to the potential for high winds during Monday’s overnight rollout of the New Shepherd rocket to the launch pad. This is the second wind-related delay for the company’s first crewed mission since founder Bezos’ flight in July.

The launch was originally slated to lift off on Tuesday, CNN previously reported.

The crew is expected be presented with special coins in a ceremony ahead of the launch, according to Blue Origin’s official broadcast. The launch is currently in a hold.