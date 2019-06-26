Wayfair (W) employees are planning to walk out today to protest the retailer selling furniture to migrant detention facilities.

Workers learned last week that an order for about $200,000 worth of bedroom furniture was placed by the global nonprofit BCFS, according to a woman identifying herself as an employee of the company.

BCFS operates migrant facilities for the Department of Health and Human Services and is set to open a new facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas, which will accommodate about 1,600 unaccompanied minors.

More than 500 employees sent a letter Friday to senior management, asking the company to no longer do business with BCFS. CNN has seen a copy of the email. In it, the employees said:

The United States government and its contractors are responsible for the detention and mistreatment of hundreds of thousands of migrants seeking asylum in our country — we want that to end. We also want to be sure that Wayfair has no part in enabling, supporting, or profiting from this practice."

