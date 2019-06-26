Wayfair employees protest company's bed sales to migrant camps
A look at the Wayfair protest crowd
A CNN cameraman who is there estimates that there are about 500 people at the protest.
Separately, an observer did a quick video to give people a sense of how many were in attendance:
'This is what democracy looks like'
After Madeline Howard, Elizabeth Good and other Wayfair workers were finished with their speeches, Wayfair (W) worker Madeline Howard let the crowd in a chant.
"Show me what democracy looks like," she said.
"This is what democracy looks like," the crowd responded.
Some protesters carried signs to the rally:
“Impeach Trump"
“Abolish ICE. No one is illegal"
"Endless detention is torture"
Wayfair employee: 'Everyone deserves a home they love'
Employees gathered at Copley Square in Boston to protest and took turns at the microphone.
“This is the first time I felt like I needed to hit the streets to make sure that I was proud of my company—that I was happy to work for them, to make sure that we’re all adhering to those Wayfair values, like everyone deserves a home that they love," said Madeline Howard.
She's been a Wayfair employee for around seven years.
“I am proud to work at Wayfair and I am proud to continue the dialogue that will lead to us ending the support of concentration camps at our southern border…I am proud of the people that joined us today," said Elizabeth Good, another employee.
The walkout has started
The @wayfairwalkout Twitter account tweeted a picture of the crowd.
Why Wayfair employees are protesting
Wayfair (W) employees are planning to walk out today to protest the retailer selling furniture to migrant detention facilities.
Workers learned last week that an order for about $200,000 worth of bedroom furniture was placed by the global nonprofit BCFS, according to a woman identifying herself as an employee of the company.
BCFS operates migrant facilities for the Department of Health and Human Services and is set to open a new facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas, which will accommodate about 1,600 unaccompanied minors.
More than 500 employees sent a letter Friday to senior management, asking the company to no longer do business with BCFS. CNN has seen a copy of the email. In it, the employees said:
The United States government and its contractors are responsible for the detention and mistreatment of hundreds of thousands of migrants seeking asylum in our country — we want that to end. We also want to be sure that Wayfair has no part in enabling, supporting, or profiting from this practice."
Wayfair to donate profits from sale of bedroom furniture
Wayfair (W) will donate the profits made from the sale of $200k worth of bedroom furniture for use in a migrant detention facility, following employee backlash over the sale.
CNN confirmed that Wayfair sent a letter to employees informing them that the company will donate $100,000 to the Red Cross, according to a person who has seen the letter.
Employees for the online retailer said they planned a walkout from company headquarters Wednesday in protest of the company selling beds to migrant detention facilities.
US companies caught in immigration fight
This is not the first time a US business has been ensnared in controversy about the Trump administration's immigration policy.
Last year, US airlines spoke out against the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy that resulted in the separation of migrant children from their families.
American Airlines, United Airlines and Frontier Airlines all asked the federal government not to use their planes to transport migrant children after they're taken from their parents.
And Walmart said it was "disturbed" last year when one of its former stores in Texas was turned into a shelter for migrant children who were separated from their parents.
The 250,000-square-foot facility in Brownsville became the center of national outrage over the Trump administration's treatment of immigrants.