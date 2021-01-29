GameStop (GME) CEO George Sherman has been quiet during this Reddit vs. short seller drama. But the stock's huge spike is great news for him.

He owns a 3.4% stake in the company: 2.36 million shares that now are worth more than $800 million, based on premarket action Friday.

Sherman hasn't made any media appearances this week. He was quoted in a press release about the company winning top marks as a place for LGBTQ workplace equality. But he's been mum about the stock's breakneck volatility.

Sherman is a retail veteran who joined GameStop as CEO in 2019 after previous stints at Advanced Auto Parts (AAP), Best Buy (BBY), Home Depot (HD) and Target (TGT).

Meanwhile Ryan Cohen, the Chewy (CHWY) founder who is now on GameStop's board, runs a fund that owns nearly 13% of GameStop -- a stake now worth about $3 billion that makes it the second biggest investor in the company.

Big money managers Fidelity, BlackRock, Vanguard and Susquehanna are the other top five shareholders.

And Donald Foss, a retired billionaire who is the founder of subprime auto lender Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC), bought a 5% stake in GameStop last year that's now worth $1.2 billion.