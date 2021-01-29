"This is bulls**t. The Redditors aren't cheating, they're joining a party Wall Street insiders have been enjoying for years. Don't shut them down...maybe sue them for copyright infringement instead!! We've learned nothing from 2008."
Stewart in his second tweet offered thanks for a warm welcome to the social media platform and promised "to only use this app in a sporadic and ineffective manner."
GameStop traders sent the stock on a wild ride Thursday, and it looks set for another manic session Friday. Shares are up 100% in premarket trading.
The stock lost more than 44% of its value on Thursday after surging nearly 40% at one point earlier in the day. Adding to the drama? The trading platform Robinhood restricted trading in the red hot stock as well as several others.
The backlash was swift, and hours after implementing the restrictions, Robinhood said it would resume limited buys on those securities starting Friday.
Dogecoin soars 370% as Reddit group works to send the cryptocurrency 'to the moon'
From CNN Business' Michelle Toh
Dogecoin is the latest target of hyped-up Reddit users.
The virtual currency, which originally started as an internet parody based on a viral dog meme, has skyrocketed 373% in the last 24 hours, according to Coinbase. At one point, it was up 613%.
One dogecoin is now worth a mere$0.0469, but that's still easily at record levels.
It's the latest bizarre twist in the retail investing revolt making front pages all over the world. The surge came after a popular Reddit forum — not unlike the WallStreetBets group behind GameStop's rally — set its sights on pumping up the digital currency.
Robinhood CEO: 'We absolutely did not' restrict GameStop trading at the direction of a hedge fund
From CNN Business' Clare Duffy
Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev explained what he called the platform's "very difficult decision" to restrict buying of GameStop (GME) and about a dozen other securities during a Thursday evening interview on CNBC.
He said the decision was made in response to requirements Robinhood must adhere to as a brokerage firm.
"We have lots of financial requirements, including SEC net capital requirements and clearinghouse deposits — that’s money that we have to deposit at various clearinghouses," Tenev said.
He added that such requirements can fluctuate based on market volatility and can be "substantial in the current environment where there’s ... a lot of concentrated activity in these names that have been going viral on social media."
He added: "In order to protect the firm and protect our customers, we had to limit buying in these stocks."
Tenev also shot down speculation spread on social media Thursday that Robinhood restricted regular trading of the volatile stocks at the request of large Wall Street firms.
One Robinhood user alleged in a class action lawsuit filed against the trading platform Thursday that the move was made "knowingly to manipulate the market for the benefit of people and financial institutions who were not Robinhood’s customers."
We absolutely did not do this at the direction of any market maker or hedge fund or anyone we route to or other market participants," Tenev said on CNBC.
The company plans to allow limited buying of the volatile stocks it restricted starting on Friday morning.
Of course Robinhood stands for everyday investors," Tenev said. "It pains us to have had to impose these restrictions, and we’re going to do what we can to enable trading in these stocks."
1 hr 35 min ago
Class-action lawsuit filed against Robinhood following outrage over GameStop stock restriction
From CNN's Fernando Alfonso III
A Robinhood customer filed a class-action lawsuit against the stock-trading app Thursday after the company barred traders from buying shares of GameStop promoted by WallStreetBets, a popular Reddit group for investors.
The lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of New York, claims that Robinhood's actions rigged the market against its customers.
"Robinhood's actions were done purposefully and knowingly to manipulate the market for the benefit of people and financial institutions who were not Robinhood's customers," the lawsuit states.