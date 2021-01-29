Senator Elizabeth Warren calls on the SEC to investigate volatile GameStop trades

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) photographed during a news conference on Capitol Hill on October 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is asking the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to look into why GameStop stock has fluctuated in price so wildly in recent days, soaring from its usual $20 a share to over $440 at one point.

In a letter on Friday, Warren called on the SEC to prevent "these and future incidents of potential market manipulation." She asked the regulators to investigate whether securities laws were violated by hedge funds shorting GameStop stock or Redditors buying up shares to inflate its price.

"These wild fluctuations are just the latest indication that many private equity firms, hedge funds, and other investors, big and small, are treating the stock market like a casino," Warren wrote.