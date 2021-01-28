New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks at a news conference on September 20, 2020, in Rochester, New York. Joshua Rashaad McFadden/Getty Images

New York Attorney General Letitia James is weighing in following Thursday's Robinhood chaos, and said she plans to look into the situation.

We are aware of concerns raised regarding activity on the Robinhood app, including trading related to the GameStop stock," James said in a statement Thursday evening. "We are reviewing this matter.”

Earlier Thursday, the app restricted trading of GameStop (GME) and several other volatile stocks, prompting fierce criticism. It plans to resume limited buys of such stocks on Friday.