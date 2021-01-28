Webull, a trading app seen as an alternative to Robinhood, is also restricting users from buying new shares from GameStop (GME), AMC (AMC) and Koss (KOSS), a small headphones company whose stock took off this week.

The company announced the news in a tweet Thursday, citing market volatility as the reason its halting share buying in these companies.

“Due to the extreme volatility in the symbols AMC, GME, and KOSS, our clearing firm will no longer be able to support clearance on these symbols. As a result, Webull is forced to set all transactions in these symbols to liquidate only.”

Robinhood and other platforms came under fire for their decision to restrict trades Thursday. The Reddit group WallStreetBets, which has led the jaw-dropping surges in those stocks, accused Robinhood of market manipulation.

https://twitter.com/WebullGlobal/status/1354828730674372610?s=20