StopTheSteal, once devoted to election fraud, is now filled with angry traders

A hashtag once devoted to spreading baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election has now been taken over by investors fuming over the decision by online brokerages to restrict trading of shares of GameStop and other volatile stocks.

On Twitter, #StopTheSteal had been a major source of election misinformation, having been inspired by a now-banned Facebook group of the same name.

But on Thursday, as Robinhood moved to limit purchases of GameStop, irate Twitter users called for the stock trading app to “stop the steal” that is allegedly underway on behalf of hedge funds and at the expense of the retail investors (and Reddit users) who had driven up GameStop’s share price.

The hashtag is now filled with angry traders.

“When working class people lose money in the market it’s CAPITALISM,” wrote one user. “When a hedge fund loses billions because the working class played the game better then it’s STOP THE TRADING.”

“#STOPTHESTEAL OF EQUITY (ECONOMIC CAPITAL) FROM THE RETAIL INVESTOR,” wrote another.

The evolution of the hashtag from a hub of misinformation into a hotbed of populist economic fervor may only be temporary. But it underscores just how quickly conditions can change on social media.