Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell testified before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on the Federal Reserve's Semi-Annual Monetary Policy Report, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on June 21. Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

The Federal Reserve is expected to announce Wednesday that it will raise its benchmark lending rate to the highest level in 22 years — just one month after hitting pause on a historic spate of rate hikes meant to crush decades-high inflation.

Moreover, the Fed could also hint at the possibility of another rate increase this year — its 12th hike since it began raising rates last spring — even though inflation has steadily cooled in recent months.

After the Fed’s July monetary policy meeting, which concludes on Wednesday, investors will be looking for more details around that potential hike.

Much depends on what economic data show in the next eight weeks — and things can go either way. That’s why the Fed is trying to retain the option of another rate increase in case inflation proves to be more resilient than expected.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks during an annual gathering of central bankers and economists in Wyoming next month could shed more light on what to expect for the September decision.

There are three possibilities for what the Fed might do moving forward, according to economists: a second consecutive rate hike in September, one in November, or no more rate hikes after July. It’s anyone’s guess what will ultimately transpire, since the economy has consistently defied expectations. But right now, there’s no denying there’s optimism in the air.