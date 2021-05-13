Follow CNN Business
By Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 8:45 a.m. ET, May 13, 2021
6 min ago

Don't hoard gasoline as supply gets back to normal, Energy secretary says

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said “people will start to see normalcy in the next couple of days” after the Colonial Pipeline restarted operations following a six-day shutdown caused by a ransomware attack. 

“It still takes awhile to get the gasoline through the pipeline to the terminals and then for the truckers to offtake from the terminals and then drive them to gas stations. So people will start to see normalcy in the next couple of days, hopefully by the end of the weekend,” Granholm said on CNN’s “New Day.”

She added that big cities may see a resolution by today or tomorrow and warned people to not hoard gasoline. 

“The gas is flowing. … When hoarding happens, it compounds the problem. It exacerbates the lack of supply. And it may also contribute to gas price increases,” she said. "And gasoline stations should not be taking advantage of this either and gas gouging. And anyone who sees that happening with a gas station should report that to the state attorney general.” 

Granholm said she spoke this morning to Colonial Pipeline’s CEO, who gave a positive report of overnight operations. 

Granholm also said that “we don't believe there was a direct connection to Russia, etc, other than the fact that it looks like this group comes from eastern Europe or Russia.” 

The FBI confirmed Monday that a criminal group originating from Russia, named "DarkSide," is responsible for the cyberattack.

She added “we need to up our game” on cybersecurity in the private sector and wants every sector to practice good “cyber hygiene.”  

16 min ago

Energy secretary says Colonial Pipeline should "return to normal" by the end of the weekend

From CNN's Kristen Holmes

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Thursday that Colonial Pipeline should be back to normal by end of the weekend.

“Colonial Pipeline reports this morning that the restart of the pipeline went well overnight. This should mean things will return to normal by the end of the weekend. Will keep you posted,” she tweeted.

The Colonial Pipeline launched the restart of its operations Wednesday evening following a six-day shutdown caused by a ransomware attack, but the pipeline's operators warned it will take several days for service to return to normal.

President Biden is expected to speak about the pipeline at 11:50 a.m. ET.