Colonial Pipeline is making "substantial progress" in restart
From CNN's Matt Egan
The Colonial Pipeline said Thursday morning it has made “substantial progress” in restarting its pipeline system, adding that fuel has begun flowing to most markets it services.
By midday on Thursday, the operators of the Colonial Pipeline expect every market it services will receive fuel from the system.
A map distributed by the Colonial Pipeline indicates segments of the pipeline that run in North Carolina, Virginia, and Maryland are expected to be operational by noon ET.
The Colonial Pipeline launched its restart Wednesday evening after a six-day shutdown caused by a malware attack. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Thursday the successful restart of the 5,500-mile pipeline “should mean things will return to normal by the end of the weekend.”
25 min ago
These are the states with the most gas station outages
This morning, hours after operations restarted, man gas stations across the Southeast were still out of fuel.
As of 7 a.m. ET today...
A staggering 71% of the gas stations in North Carolina were reporting outrages.
About 55% of stations in Virginia were without gasoline.
Just under half — 49% — of the stations in Georgia are without gas.
These figured come from GasBuddy, a platform that tracks fuel demand, prices and outages.
50 min ago
Here's why the gas crisis isn't over even though the Colonial Pipeline restarted operations
From CNN’s Matt Egan
The Colonial Pipeline is back in action after a six-day shutdown, but widespread gas station outages in the Southeast could linger for days.
Industry executives and government officials warned it will take time to refill gasoline supplies depleted by panic-buying, a truck driver shortage and the ransomware attack on the pipeline.
As of 7 a.m. ET today, a staggering 71% of the gas stations in North Carolina and 55% in Virginia are without gasoline, according to GasBuddy, a platform that tracks fuel demand, prices and outages. And 49% of the stations in Georgia are without gas.
That means all three states only saw “limited overnight improvement” in the availability of gas, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
Major cities including Atlanta, Charlotte, Myrtle Beach and Raleigh are seeing “some” improvement in outages, De Haan wrote on Twitter.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Colonial Pipeline indicated Thursday morning that the restart of the pipeline “went well” overnight.
“This should mean things will return to normal by the end of the weekend,” Granholm wrote on Twitter.
One issue is the 5,500-mile pipeline flows at just 5 miles per hour, meaning it could take days or even weeks for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to flow through to most places and refill nearly empty storage, Platts analysts said.
“We are not out of the woods yet, but the trees are thinning out,” Richard Joswick, global head of oil analytics at S&P Global Platts, wrote in an email.
At the same time, a massive shortage of truck drivers is snarling the delivery of badly-needed fuel to stations in the Southeast.
Oil industry executives pleaded with Americans on Wednesday not to hoard gasoline, warning that panic-buying is exacerbating the situation. Officials said some gas stations blew through days’ worth of inventory in mere hours.
54 min ago
Don't hoard gasoline as supply gets back to normal, Energy secretary says
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said “people will start to see normalcy in the next couple of days” after the Colonial Pipeline restarted operations following a six-day shutdown caused by a ransomware attack.
“It still takes awhile to get the gasoline through the pipeline to the terminals and then for the truckers to offtake from the terminals and then drive them to gas stations. So people will start to see normalcy in the next couple of days, hopefully by the end of the weekend,” Granholm said on CNN’s “New Day.”
She added that big cities may see a resolution by today or tomorrow and warned people to not hoard gasoline.
“The gas is flowing. … When hoarding happens, it compounds the problem. It exacerbates the lack of supply. And it may also contribute to gas price increases,” she said. "And gasoline stations should not be taking advantage of this either and gas gouging. And anyone who sees that happening with a gas station should report that to the state attorney general.”
Granholm said she spoke this morning to Colonial Pipeline’s CEO, who gave a positive report of overnight operations.
Granholm also said that “we don't believe there was a direct connection to Russia, etc, other than the fact that it looks like this group comes from eastern Europe or Russia.”
She added “we need to up our game” on cybersecurity in the private sector and wants every sector to practice good “cyber hygiene.”
1 hr 4 min ago
Energy secretary says Colonial Pipeline should "return to normal" by the end of the weekend
From CNN's Kristen Holmes
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Thursday that Colonial Pipeline should be back to normal by end of the weekend.
“Colonial Pipeline reports this morning that the restart of the pipeline went well overnight. This should mean things will return to normal by the end of the weekend. Will keep you posted,” she tweeted.