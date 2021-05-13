Don't hoard gasoline as supply gets back to normal, Energy secretary says

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said “people will start to see normalcy in the next couple of days” after the Colonial Pipeline restarted operations following a six-day shutdown caused by a ransomware attack.

“It still takes awhile to get the gasoline through the pipeline to the terminals and then for the truckers to offtake from the terminals and then drive them to gas stations. So people will start to see normalcy in the next couple of days, hopefully by the end of the weekend,” Granholm said on CNN’s “New Day.”

She added that big cities may see a resolution by today or tomorrow and warned people to not hoard gasoline.

“The gas is flowing. … When hoarding happens, it compounds the problem. It exacerbates the lack of supply. And it may also contribute to gas price increases,” she said. "And gasoline stations should not be taking advantage of this either and gas gouging. And anyone who sees that happening with a gas station should report that to the state attorney general.”

Granholm said she spoke this morning to Colonial Pipeline’s CEO, who gave a positive report of overnight operations.

Granholm also said that “we don't believe there was a direct connection to Russia, etc, other than the fact that it looks like this group comes from eastern Europe or Russia.”

The FBI confirmed Monday that a criminal group originating from Russia, named "DarkSide," is responsible for the cyberattack.

She added “we need to up our game” on cybersecurity in the private sector and wants every sector to practice good “cyber hygiene.”