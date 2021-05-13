Biden says he is confident that Russian government was not involved in pipeline attack

Source: Pool

President Biden emphasized that the US does not believe the Russian government was involved in the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack.

“But we do have strong reason to believe that the criminals who did the attack are living in Russia. … We have been in direct communications with Moscow about the imperative for responsible countries to take decisive action against these ransomware networks. We're also going to pursue a measure to disrupt their ability to operate. And our Justice Department has launched a new task force dedicated to prosecuting ransomware attackers to the full extent of the law,” Biden said.

When asked if he was confident Russian President Putin was not involved, Biden responded:

“I am confident that I've read the report of the FBI accurately. And they say they were not, he was not, the government was not.”

Biden added that he expects to speak with Putin about the international community setting up standards for these sort of attacks.