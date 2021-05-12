Some gas stations in the Southeast are running out of gas as Americans panic-buy following the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.

But experts say now is not the time to panic.

The best thing for car owners to do right now is take a deep breath and don't rush to fill your tanks unless you have to. A big part of the problem is panic, Tiffany Wright of AAA Carolinas said. "We are our own worst enemy in this situation because we are over-consuming at the pump."

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm pleaded with Americans not to hoard gas as the pipeline attempts to resume operations.