FEMA is "frequently" communicating with states impacted by Colonial Pipeline shutdown
From CNN's Liz Stark
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has been “frequently” communicating with states impacted by the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, says the agency’s new administrator Deanne Criswell.
In an interview clip released by CBS News Wednesday, Criswell is asked whether FEMA has had conversations with government agencies about potential disaster relief if the fuel shortages continue.
Criswell, who was sworn in last month as the head of FEMA, said the agency has “been in contact with all of our states that have been impacted by this, communicating with them frequently to see if there are any issues."
“Right now, there’s no unmet needs that they need FEMA’s assistance for,” she said. “But you know be assured that we will continue to communicate with them and be able to support as needed.”
This comes as the Biden administration officials are urging Americans not to hoard gasoline as a growing number of gas stations along the East Coast run out of fuel in the wake of a surge in demand following a ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline.
19 min ago
Biden says he thinks there will be "some good news in the next 24 hours" on the gas shortages
From CNN's DJ Judd
President Biden told reporters Wednesday that there will be "some good news in the next 24 hours,” regarding the resumption of operations for Colonial Pipeline.
“We have been very, very close contact with Colonial Pipeline, which is the one area you're talking about, where that's one of the reasons that gas the prices are going up. And I think you're gonna hear some good news in the next 24 hours. And I think we'll be getting that under control,” Biden said Wednesday.
“In the meantime, we’ve made it easier for us to have lifted some of the restrictions on the transportation of fuel, as well as access to the United States military, providing fuel and with vehicles to get it there were places where it's badly needed,” he added.
On Tuesday, the White House and US Department of Transportation determined that states with previous declarations of “major disaster” issued by Biden in the last 120 days would be allowed to use highways to transport overweight loads of gasoline and other fuels, in an effort to address outages caused by panic buying in response to the Colonial Pipeline hack.
Biden also reiterated the need for more workforce training in cybersecurity to prevent future attacks.
Watch more:
49 min ago
Police in one Georgia city are looking for a suspect they say stole gas from a U-Haul store
From CNN’s Paul Murphy
Police in Griffin, Georgia, are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect that they said drilled holes into the tank of a parked U-Haul truck and stole gas from it.
The alleged theft comes as some gas stations in the Southeast are running out of gas. This is largely being driven by panic-buying in the aftermath of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.
Griffin Police spokesperson Laura Littlejohn told CNN that the incident occurred a U-Haul store in the 1400 block of Bowling Lane around 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.
Littlejohn said that the suspect stole five gallons of gas, leaving the remaining 35 to 40 gallons in the tank spilling out on the ground. The Fire Department cleaned up the spill, she said.
Surveillance cameras caught the vehicle, a 1980 to 1986 red Ford F series truck, and the driver. Police are now asking the public for help identifying the suspect.
1 hr 30 min ago
Shipping companies and USPS won't say whether gas shortage in Southeast is affecting operations
From CNN’s Paul Murphy
Major shipping companies – FedEx, UPS and Amazon – and the US Postal Service are refusing to say whether gas shortages are complicating their operations in the Southeast.
Earlier this week, major airlines announced they were temporarily changing their operations to conserve fuel as complications from the Colonial Pipeline continue to ripple out. The shipping industry isn't being as transparent about whether or not they are being affected by the gas shortage, which is being driven by consumers panic buying.
"We’re currently assessing the situation," USPS spokesperson Kim Frum told CNN. Frum declined to say whether gas shortages were hampering the organization's efforts to deliver mail.
CNN obtained a photo from an eyewitness in Chattanooga, Tennessee, that showed a line of USPS trucks queueing for gas.
FedEx spokesperson Davina Cole told CNN that the company utilizes onsite fuel storage, "at a number of locations" and that they are, "communicating frequently with common carriers and mobile fuel vendors to monitor and adapt to potential fuel delivery challenges."
Cole did not respond to a follow inquiry that again asked whether or not the company had to alter their operations as a result of the gas shortage.
UPS and Amazon did not return repeated inquiries sent by CNN.
1 hr 31 min ago
Attorneys general for the Carolinas have received nearly 1,000 price gouging complaints
From CNN’s Paul Murphy
Spokespersons for the South and North Carolina Attorneys General say they've received almost 1,000 reports of price gouging amid the gas shortage that's being driven by panic buying.
In the last 24 hours, North Carolina attorney general spokesperson Laura Brewer says they've received 392 complaints of price gouging relating to the gas shortage. The law price gouging law went into effect after Gov. Roy Cooper announced a statement of emergency on Tuesday.
In South Carolina, Robert Kittle, spokesperson for the attorney general, says they've received more than 550 reports in the last few days.
Brewer said that the North Carolina attorney general's office is taking a close look at the reports but no official enforcement action has been taken yet.
South Carolina's attorney general will sort through any reports and turn any that fit the definition of price gouging to local law enforcement to investigate, Kittle said. The findings of the investigation will then be sent back to the attorney general who decides whether to prosecute.
The public can report price gouging in North Carolina by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or by filing a complaint online. The public can report price gouging in South Carolina by calling 803-737-3953 or sending an by email.
1 hr 51 min ago
Oil industry calls on Biden to waive Jones Act, warns against gas rationing
From CNN's Matt Egan
Oil industry executives urged the White House on Wednesday to grant waivers that would allow foreign ships to send fuel to the East Coast to meet skyrocketing demand following the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline.
During a press call organized by the American Petroleum Institute, executives called on President Joe Biden to consider waiving the Jones Act, which requires ships sailing between US ports to be American flagged and built in the United States.
“We urge the administration to initiate a waiver of the Jones Act immediately to get more product on the Eastern Seaboard,” said Rob Underwood, president of the Energy Marketers of America.
Susan Grissom, chief industry analyst at the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, said that granting temporary Jones Act waivers is “where President Biden’s team can make a big difference.”
“While it may feel like a shortage, the United States isn’t running out of gasoline,” Grissom said.
The supply problems have been exacerbated by a shortage of truck drivers that emerged in the weeks prior to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, oil executives acknowledged.
“This issue is growing exponentially due to the fact we have a driver shortage,” said Ryan Streblow, interim president of the National Tank Truck Carriers. “If we had all the drivers we needed, this would be less of an issue.”
But industry executives pushed back Wednesday on calls to ration fuel in response to panic-buying during the Colonial shutdown.
“Once rationing occurs, more panic buying ensues,” Ryan McNutt, the CEO of the Society of Independent Gasoline Markets of America, said during a press call. “It actually has the opposite effect of what is intended.”
Instead of imposing restrictions, industry executives urged Americans to be reasonable, only buy the amount of fuel needed and refrain from filling up containers with gasoline.
Jeff Lenard, an executive at the National Association of Convenience Stores which represents gasoline sellers, blamed some of the irrational behavior on concern triggered by emergency orders imposed by various governors to address supply constraints.
“When you hear 'states of emergency' it may inspire panic,” Lenard said. “They are meant to repair the system, not to cause alarm.”
2 hr 7 min ago
Maryland waives weight restrictions for trucks to ensure continuity of fuel supply
From CNN’s Rebekah Riess
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has now authorized the state's transportation secretary to take emergency measures to respond to the Colonial Pipeline incident and “ensure continuity of fuel supply throughout the state,” according to a release from his office Wednesday.
Transportation Secretary Greg Slater is now issuing emergency waivers on weight restrictions and hours-of-service requirements for Maryland’s motor carriers. According to the governor’s office, this increased flexibility will help relieve supply pressures throughout the state, and will help address transit issues as additional fuel supplies are brought in from out of state.
“The emergency actions that we are taking will provide the state the flexibility it needs to address any disruption in fuel supply,” the governor said. “It is important for Marylanders to know that the supply chain is still working—albeit more slowly than usual—and there is no need for panic buying. While the operators of the pipeline anticipate that the disruption is likely to be short-term, we continue to prepare for all contingencies as part of our statewide response.”
2 hr 21 min ago
Oil industry experts urge Americans: Don't hoard gas
From CNN’s Matt Egan
Oil industry executives warned Wednesday that gas hoarding by Americans during the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline is worsening the supply crunch.
“This situation is now being exacerbated by panic-buying and hoarding,” Frank Macchiarola, an executive at the American Petroleum Institute, said during a press briefing.
A growing percentage of gas stations in the Southeast have run out of fuel, according to GasBuddy, an app that tracks fuel demand, prices and outages.
Rob Underwood, president of the Energy Marketers of America, said that some gas stations have sold days’ worth of inventory in mere hours.
“Panic-buying” by drivers “does not help the situation,” Underwood said.
Jeff Lenard, an executive at the National Association of Convenience Stores, said panic buying has been so severe that some gasoline stations not even supplied by the Colonial Pipeline have suffered outages.
2 hr 43 min ago
Airlines are changing some of their operations to cope with fuel pinch caused by pipeline hack
From CNN's Pete Muntean
Major airlines are changing some of their operations to cope with the fuel pinch caused by the hack of the Colonial Pipeline, which transports jet fuel to major airports up and down the East Coast. United Airlines tells CNN says flights bound to Baltimore, Greenville-Spartanburg, Savannah and Nashville are getting extra fuel at their origin to conserve fuel supply at those airports, a process known as “tankering.”
The Colonial Pipeline runs through Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, but an airport spokesperson says there’s been no impact on commercial flights.
“The airlines have multiple days of fuel inventory on hand,” said BWI’s Jonathan Dean. “Since notification of the pipeline’s temporary shutdown, BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport has worked with airline partners and fueling companies to put alternate fueling measures in place.”
Tom Kloza of the Oil Price Information Service says the hack has had no major impact on the price of jet fuel, though tankering will be a priority for some airlines operating from airports most impacted by pipeline issues.
“All airlines are cognizant to fill up in Newark and not Raleigh, but there are no huge issues,” Kloza said.
On Monday, American Airlines announced that it was adding stops to two flights — to Honolulu and London, respectively — in order to conserve airport fuel supply. American planned to restore the routes to normal starting on Friday.