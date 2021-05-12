FEMA is "frequently" communicating with states impacted by Colonial Pipeline shutdown

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has been “frequently” communicating with states impacted by the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, says the agency’s new administrator Deanne Criswell.

In an interview clip released by CBS News Wednesday, Criswell is asked whether FEMA has had conversations with government agencies about potential disaster relief if the fuel shortages continue.

Criswell, who was sworn in last month as the head of FEMA, said the agency has “been in contact with all of our states that have been impacted by this, communicating with them frequently to see if there are any issues."

“Right now, there’s no unmet needs that they need FEMA’s assistance for,” she said. “But you know be assured that we will continue to communicate with them and be able to support as needed.”

This comes as the Biden administration officials are urging Americans not to hoard gasoline as a growing number of gas stations along the East Coast run out of fuel in the wake of a surge in demand following a ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline.