These cities are reporting the most gas station outages

Gas stations throughout the Southeast are running out of fuel as Americans continue to panic-buy following the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.
The supply crunch appears to be much worse in some major metro areas. Here's a look at some of the hardest-hit cities, according to GasBuddy, an app that tracks fuel demand, prices and outages.
- Nearly three-quarters — 73% — of gas stations in Pensacola, Florida, are impacted.
- About 72% of gas stations are reporting outages in Raleigh, North Carolina.
- Outages are impacting 71% of the stations in metro Charlotte, North Carolina.
- Nearly 60% of stations are impacted in Atlanta.