These cities are reporting the most gas station outages

A sign warns consumers on the availability of gasoline at a RaceTrac gas station on May 11, in Smyrna, Georgia. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP/Getty Images

Gas stations throughout the Southeast are running out of fuel as Americans continue to panic-buy following the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.

The supply crunch appears to be much worse in some major metro areas. Here's a look at some of the hardest-hit cities, according to GasBuddy, an app that tracks fuel demand, prices and outages.