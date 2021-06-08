Follow CNN Business
Major internet outage

Colonial Pipeline CEO testifies

US begins reopening

Colonial Pipeline CEO testifies after ransomware attack

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 9:46 a.m. ET, June 8, 2021
1 min ago

Why hackers are targeting physical infrastructure

From CNN's Rishi Iyengar and Clare Duffy

An aerial view of the JBS beef plant in Greeley, Colorado, on June 1.
An aerial view of the JBS beef plant in Greeley, Colorado, on June 1. Michael Ciaglo/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Many people think of cyberattacks as just that: an attempt by hackers to steal sensitive data or money online. But now hackers have found a significant moneymaker in targeting physical infrastructure.

These attacks have the potential to spark mayhem in people's lives, leading to product shortages, higher prices and more. The greater the disruption, the greater the likelihood that companies will pay to alleviate it.

"If you're a ransomware actor, your goal is to inflict as much pain as possible to compel these companies to pay you," said Katell Thielemann, Gartner's vice president analyst for security and risk management. "This is beyond cybersecurity only, this is now a cyber-physical event where actual, physical-world processes get halted. When you can target companies in those environments, clearly that's where the most pain is felt because that's where they make money."

Multiple recent ransomware attacks have originated from Russia, according to US officials. Last Wednesday, the FBI attributed the attack on meat producer JBS to Russia-based cybercriminal group called REvil, which also tried to extort Apple supplier Quanta Computer earlier this year. REvil is similar to DarkSide, the group US officials said was behind the ransomware attack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline last month.

Experts say both REvil and DarkSide operate what are essentially "ransomware-as-a-service" businesses, often employing large staffs to create tools to help others execute ransomware attacks, and taking a cut of the profits. In some cases, they also carry out their own attacks. Russian law enforcement typically leaves such groups operating within the country alone if their targets are elsewhere because they bring money into the country, cybersecurity experts say.

The list of potential targets is long. The US government's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) lists 16 different industries as "critical infrastructure sectors," including energy, healthcare, financial services, water, transportation, food and agriculture, the compromise of which could have a "debilitating effect" on the US economy and security. But experts say much of this infrastructure is aging, and its cyber defenses haven't kept up with the evolution of bad actors.

Read more here.

14 min ago

Here's the latest on the Colonial Pipeline hack

From CNN's Evan Perez, Zachary Cohen and Alex Marquardt

An aerial view of fuel holding tanks at Colonial Pipeline's Dorsey Junction Station in Woodbine, Maryland, on May 13.
An aerial view of fuel holding tanks at Colonial Pipeline's Dorsey Junction Station in Woodbine, Maryland, on May 13. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Justice Department announced Monday that investigators recovered millions in cryptocurrency they say was paid in ransom to hackers whose attack prompted the shutdown of the key East Coast pipeline last month.

The announcement confirms CNN's earlier reporting about the FBI-led operation, which was carried out with cooperation from Colonial Pipeline, the company that fell victim to the ransomware attack in question.

Specifically, the Justice Department said it seized approximately $2.3 million in Bitcoins paid to individuals in a criminal hacking group known as DarkSide. The FBI said it has been investigating DarkSide, which is said to share its malware tools with other criminal hackers, for over a year.

The ransom recovery, which is the first seizure undertaken by the recently created DOJ digital extortion taskforce, is a rare outcome for a company that has fallen victim to a debilitating cyberattack in the booming criminal business of ransomware.

Colonial Pipeline Co. CEO Joseph Blount told The Wall Street Journal in an interview published last month that the company complied with the $4.4 million ransom demand because officials didn't know the extent of the intrusion by hackers and how long it would take to restore operations.

But behind the scenes, the company had taken early steps to notify the FBI and followed instructions that helped investigators track the payment to a cryptocurrency wallet used by the hackers, believed to be based in Russia.

"Following the money remains one of the most basic, yet powerful, tools we have," Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said Monday during the DOJ announcement, which followed CNN's reporting about the recovery operation. "Ransom payments are the fuel that propels the digital extortion engine, and today's announcement demonstrates that the United States will use all available tools to make these attacks more costly and less profitable for criminal enterprises."

Read more here.

47 min ago

Colonial Pipeline CEO will testify this morning about last month's cyberattack

The CEO of Colonial Pipeline is set to testify to lawmakers today after a cyberattack caused a six-day shutdown of the pipeline that delivers nearly half of all the diesel and gasoline consumed on the East Coast of the United States.

Joseph Blount, who has run the Colonial Pipeline company for nearly four years, will appear today before the Senate Homeland Security Committee. He is expected to testify Wednesday before the House Committee on Homeland Security in a hearing called "Cyber Threats in the Pipeline: Using Lessons from the Colonial Ransomware Attack to Defend Critical Infrastructure."

The Colonial Pipeline attack — which the FBI attributed to a criminal gang called DarkSide — was done using a relatively unsophisticated form of ransomware, but it caused gas shortages, price spikes and a rush of consumers heading to the pumps out of fear that the outages would last.

Reporting from CNN's Clare Duffy