Uber and Lyft drivers strike for better payBy CNN Business Staff
Uber has tried to appease its drivers before
From CNN Business' Matt McFarland and Michelle Toh
Uber has long been criticized for its handling of drivers, who often quit within a few months, according to research.
But the company has made efforts recently to be responsive to them.
In November, Uber announced a loyalty plan in the United States that offered perks, ranging from extra pay and free online education to dent repair and gas discounts.
Uber Pro — which debuted in seven cities and all of New Jersey — let drivers earn points from rides to qualify for four different tiers of status.
Drivers in the top two tiers were eligible to receive a 3% or 6% pay boost, and also get tuition coverage for themselves or a family member at Arizona State University's online program.
The program was designed to help retain drivers, who are independent contractors so they do not receive benefits such as health care.
"It's really important that Uber is giving drivers more cash," said Harry Campbell, editor of The Rideshare Guy.
"If you're putting in thousands of rides, have a high rating and have been loyal, there hasn't been a financial reward."
'This is just too much': Overworked Uber drivers sound off in London
From CNN Business' Samuel Burke and Brittany Gibson
Uber drivers are parking their cars outside the ride-sharing company’s London headquarters to protest their wages.
"It’s simple," said Mohamed Mia, who has worked as an Uber driver for nearly six years.
Mohammad Onupom Rahmen, a 47-year-old London driver, told CNN Business he has seen his hourly pay drop over the last several years, even as he's taken on longer shifts.
He quit his job at Marks & Spencer four years ago because of the flexibility Uber offered, but has now turned to working longer hours to make ends meet.
Rahmen said he previously earned £9 an hour, but now makes £7 to £8 an hour.
Driving for Uber is Rahmen’s main source of income, which he uses to support his wife and two children in London, as well as family that's still in Bangladesh.
Strike organizer says this is 'just the beginning'
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Bhairavi Desai, the executive director of New York Taxi Workers Alliance, held a press conference this morning in New York.
She said today's strike is "just the beginning," and claimed that tens of thousands of Uber and Lyft (LYFT) drivers are striking.
She added that ride-hailing apps should "take notice because we are able to do this in their biggest market [New York] in just five days."
Uber pledges 'better conditions,' and maybe even four-year degrees
From CNN Business' Michelle Toh
Uber has responded to the protesters gathering around the world today, acknowledging the demands for better pay among scores of drivers that are logging off the app.
"Drivers are at the heart of our service — we can't succeed without them," the company said in a statement.
Whether it's more consistent earnings, stronger insurance protections or fully-funded four-year degrees for drivers or their families, we'll continue working to improve the experience for and with drivers."
The walkout is underway in Brooklyn
From CNN Business' Caroline Matthews
Where Uber strikes are happening
From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz and Sara Ashley O'Brien
Thinking of using an Uber today? That might be difficult, depending on where you are.
Uber drivers worlwide are on strike -- and urging passengers to boycott the app.
Here's where the strikes and protests are happening around the world:
- Atlanta
- Boston
- Chicago
- Dayton, Ohio
- Glasgow
- London, UK
- Los Angeles
- Melbourne, Australia
- New York City
- Philadelphia
- San Francisco
- San Diego
- Seattle
- Stamford, Connecticut
- Washington, DC
In addition to powering off their apps, drivers will hold rallies held in strategic places, such as outside local Uber offices.
Uber drivers make a stand
From CNN Business's Julia Horowitz
Uber drivers worldwide are walking out to protest their low pay a few days ahead of Uber's Wall Street debut. The ride sharing company is expected to go public Friday on the New York Stock Exchange, and could raise as much as $10 billion.
Strikes are scheduled for Wednesday in major US cities, as well as parts of the United Kingdom, Australia and South America. The message from participants: Uber needs to offer its drivers job security and higher wages.