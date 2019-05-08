Uber has long been criticized for its handling of drivers, who often quit within a few months, according to research.

But the company has made efforts recently to be responsive to them.

In November, Uber announced a loyalty plan in the United States that offered perks, ranging from extra pay and free online education to dent repair and gas discounts.

Uber Pro — which debuted in seven cities and all of New Jersey — let drivers earn points from rides to qualify for four different tiers of status.

Drivers in the top two tiers were eligible to receive a 3% or 6% pay boost, and also get tuition coverage for themselves or a family member at Arizona State University's online program.

The program was designed to help retain drivers, who are independent contractors so they do not receive benefits such as health care.

"It's really important that Uber is giving drivers more cash," said Harry Campbell, editor of The Rideshare Guy.

"If you're putting in thousands of rides, have a high rating and have been loyal, there hasn't been a financial reward."