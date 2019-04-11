Who gets rich from the Uber IPO?

SoftBank's Masa Son SoftBank's Masa Son

Uber's single largest shareholder isn't the company's founder or even the venture capital firm that was Uber's earliest investor.

SoftBank , Masa Son's tech conglomerate, is Uber's biggest shareholder . SoftBank amassed a 16.3% stake in the company since December 2017.

But other people and companies will be worth a lot of money when Uber goes public.

-- Matt Cohler, the head of Venture Capital firm Benchmark, owns 11% of the company

-- Travis Kalanick, Uber's founder, owns 8.6%

-- Garrett Camp, head of tech consultancy Expa, owns 6%

-- The Saudi Public Investment Fund owns 5.3%

-- Alphabet, Google's parent company, owns 5.2%

-- Ryan Graves, Uber's CEO in 2010, owns 2.4%