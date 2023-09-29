Labor supporters and members of the United Auto Workers union (UAW) Local 230 march along a picket line during a strike outside of the Stellantis Chrysler Los Angeles Parts Distribution Center in Ontario, California, on September 26. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

As important as wages and benefits are in the unprecedented United Auto Workers strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, nothing is more important than job security.

And so it is significant that UAW President Shawn Fain said the union has made major progress recently in negotiations on the issue with Ford.

When Fain announced an expansion of the strike against GM and Stellantis, he specifically exempted Ford because of that progress.

Job security is an especially big issue in these negotiations because of the potential for future job losses that could accompany the transition from traditional gasoline-powered vehicles to electric vehicles. EVs could need up to 30% less labor to assemble than gas-powered vehicles due to fewer moving parts.

“It could be that the automakers don’t have plans to close anything during this contract,” said Jeff Schuster, executive vice president of GlobalData. “But the problem is that once (these provisions are) in there, it’ll be tough to remove. “

Read more