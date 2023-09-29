Audio
Audio
Upcoming

Autoworkers strike could expand significantly again

By Chris Isidore and Vanessa Yurkevich, CNN

Updated 10:21 a.m. ET, September 29, 2023
1 min ago

Job security provisions could be the key to ending the auto strike

Labor supporters and members of the United Auto Workers union (UAW) Local 230 march along a picket line during a strike outside of the Stellantis Chrysler Los Angeles Parts Distribution Center in Ontario, California, on September 26.
Labor supporters and members of the United Auto Workers union (UAW) Local 230 march along a picket line during a strike outside of the Stellantis Chrysler Los Angeles Parts Distribution Center in Ontario, California, on September 26. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

As important as wages and benefits are in the unprecedented United Auto Workers strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, nothing is more important than job security.

And so it is significant that UAW President Shawn Fain said the union has made major progress recently in negotiations on the issue with Ford.

When Fain announced an expansion of the strike against GM and Stellantis, he specifically exempted Ford because of that progress.

Job security is an especially big issue in these negotiations because of the potential for future job losses that could accompany the transition from traditional gasoline-powered vehicles to electric vehicles. EVs could need up to 30% less labor to assemble than gas-powered vehicles due to fewer moving parts.

“It could be that the automakers don’t have plans to close anything during this contract,” said Jeff Schuster, executive vice president of GlobalData. “But the problem is that once (these provisions are) in there, it’ll be tough to remove. “

28 min ago

Trump claims to be pro-worker. His record says he’s anti-union

Former U.S. President Donald Trump spoke at a campaign rally at Drake Enterprises, an automotive parts manufacturer, on September 27 in Clinton Township, Michigan. 
Former U.S. President Donald Trump spoke at a campaign rally at Drake Enterprises, an automotive parts manufacturer, on September 27 in Clinton Township, Michigan.  Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump has gained more support among blue collar union members than a lot of Republican presidential candidates before him. But his record as president is decidedly anti-union.

“I want a future that protects American labor, not foreign labor,” he said at a rally Wednesday in Detroit, where he opened his speech by praising blue collar workers.

But the National Labor Relations Board, which oversees labor relations at most businesses, and Trump’s court appointments, particularly to the Supreme Court, have handed unions major setbacks since he took office in 2017.

“He’s not supportive of workers’ right to organize, bargain collectively or strike,” said Cathy Creighton, an NLRB attorney during the Clinton administration and a union lawyer who now serves as the head of the Buffalo, New York office of Cornell University’s school of Industrial and Labor Relations. “Other Republican presidents said they were pro-business, or that they think labor has too much power. He tells working Americans he’s on their side when everything he did was anti-union.”

During Trump’s term, the NLRB members he appointed made it more difficult for unions to win representation at nonunion workplaces, extending the time between when a union files for representation to when an election is held, and thus granting management more time to campaign against the union with its employees.

The Biden NLRB has rolled back those rules after they were struck down in court, and it is moving to make it easier for a union to organize.

42 min ago

If the strike expands, "where" will matter. Here's why

If the autoworkers strike expands on Friday, where it expands will go a long way in determining how much economic pressure the union is putting on the company.

Three assembly plants are now on strike, and an additional GM plant in Kansas City, Kansas, had to shut due to lack of casting available from the GM's plant in Wentzville, Missouri, which was shut down by a strike. That plant makes models of cars, trucks and SUVs that are not the biggest sellers, or money makers, for the companies.

Which vehicles have their operations shut down will determine the amount of pressure caused by the strike’s expansion.

When the union expanded its strike last week, it targeted parts makers. That move was designed to cripple dealerships' ability to service customers' cars. That could put added pressure on automakers to reach a deal.

43 min ago

What could happen today

United Auto Workers (UAW) President, Shawn Fain addresses picketing UAW members at a General Motors Service Parts Operations plant in Belleville, Michigan, on September 26.
United Auto Workers (UAW) President, Shawn Fain addresses picketing UAW members at a General Motors Service Parts Operations plant in Belleville, Michigan, on September 26. Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

The United Auto Workers union is preparing to announce a possible expansion of its strike against General Motors, Stellantis and maybe Ford this Friday if there isn’t more progress in talks, a union source familiar with plans said Wednesday.

UAW President Shawn Fain is set to update members on the state of the negotiations at 10 am Friday. If the union decides there has not been enough progress in the talks, it will announce new targets for the strike at that time, and UAW members at those facilities would join the strike at noon on Friday, according to the union source.

The union went on strike against the three automakers on September 15, the first time it ever struck all three automakers at the same time. But it struck only one assembly plant for each company at that time, having 12,700 members go on strike rather than all 145,000 who work at the three companies. Those three struck plants are a Ford plant in Wayne, Michigan, a GM plant in Wentzville, Missouri and a Stellantis plant in Ohio.

43 min ago

Is a potential Ford deal with the UAW in peril?

UAW workers picket outside of Ford's Wayne Assembly Plant on September 26 in Wayne, Michigan. 
UAW workers picket outside of Ford's Wayne Assembly Plant on September 26 in Wayne, Michigan.  Scott Olson/Getty Images

A week ago, UAW President Shawn Fain announced that there had been progress with Ford, and the union opted not to expand the strike against the automaker. By contrast, he said the lack of progress at GM and Stellatis meant that the union would expand the strike to 38 parts distribution centers at those two companies. The parts shipped from those locations go to dealerships to allow them to make repairs on customers’ vehicles.

“We do want to recognize that Ford is serious about reaching a deal,” Fain said at that time. “Stellantis and GM in particular are going to need some serious pushing.”

But since last Friday’s announcement, there have been signs of trouble in negotiations with Ford. Specifically, Ford announced that was pausing construction of a plant it has under construction near Marshall, Michigan, to build EV batteries.

The UAW has raised objections to some of the battery plants that the three automakers now have under construction because they are owned by joint ventures the automakers have with Asian battery companies, and it’s not clear if the plants would be unionized and paying similar wages as other Big Three plants.

But this Marshall, Michigan, plant would have been completely owned by Ford. The union saw the halt of work on this plant as “a shameful, barely veiled threat by Ford to cut jobs,” according to a tweet by Fain.