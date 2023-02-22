Audio
19 min ago

Section 230 will be mentioned a lot today. Here's what to know about the law that made the modern internet. 

From CNN's Brian Fung

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen in Washington, DC on February 21, as the justices heard arguments in a landmark case that could transform the internet by scrapping decades-old legal protections for tech companies over harmful content on their platforms. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

Congress, the White House and now the US Supreme Court are focusing their attention on a federal law that’s long served as a legal shield for online platforms.

The Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments on two pivotal cases this week dealing with online speech and content moderation. Central to the arguments is Section 230, a federal law that’s been roundly criticized by both Republicans and Democrats for different reasons but that tech companies and digital rights groups have defended as vital to a functioning internet. In Tuesday's oral arguments on Gonzalez v. Google, the law came up multiple times.

Tech companies involved in the litigation have cited the 27-year-old statute as part of an argument for why they shouldn’t have to face lawsuits alleging they gave knowing, substantial assistance to terrorist acts by hosting or algorithmically recommending terrorist content.

Here are key things to know about the law:

  • Passed in 1996 during the early days of the World Wide Web, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act was meant to nurture startups and entrepreneurs. The legislation’s text recognized the internet was in its infancy and risked being choked out of existence if website owners could be sued for things other people posted.
  • Under Section 230, websites enjoy immunity for moderating content in the ways they see fit — not according to others’ preferences — although the federal government can still sue platforms for violating criminal or intellectual property laws.
  • Contrary to what some politicians have claimed, Section 230’s protections do not hinge on a platform being politically or ideologically neutral. The law also does not require that a website be classified as a publisher in order to “qualify” for liability protection. Apart from meeting the definition of an “interactive computer service,” websites need not do anything to gain Section 230’s benefits – they apply automatically.
  • The law’s central provision holds that websites (and their users) cannot be treated legally as the publishers or speakers of other people’s content. In plain English, that means any legal responsibility attached to publishing a given piece of content ends with the person or entity that created it, not the platforms on which the content is shared or the users who re-share it.
  • The seemingly simple language of Section 230 belies its sweeping impact. Courts have repeatedly accepted Section 230 as a defense against claims of defamation, negligence and other allegations. In the past, it’s protected AOL, Craigslist, Google and Yahoo, building up a body of law so broad and influential as to be considered a pillar of today’s internet. In recent years, however, critics of Section 230 have increasingly questioned the law’s scope and proposed restrictions on the circumstances in which websites may invoke the legal shield.

Read more about Section 230 here.

23 min ago

Analysis: Tuesday's oral arguments on Google and the internet's future left justices confused at times

From CNN's Ariane de Vogue

Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court pose for their official photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on October 7, 2022. (Seated from left) Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito and Associate Justice Elena Kagan, (Standing behind from left) Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court pose for their official photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on October 7, 2022. (Seated from left) Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito and Associate Justice Elena Kagan, (Standing behind from left) Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images)

Nine justices set out Tuesday to determine what the future of the internet would look like if the Supreme Court were to narrow the scope of a law that some believe created the age of modern social media. After nearly three hours of arguments, it was clear that the justices had no earthly idea.

On several occasions, the justices said they were confused by the arguments before them – a sign that they may find a way to dodge weighing in on the merits or send the case back to the lower courts for more deliberations. At the very least they seemed spooked enough to tread carefully.

“I’m afraid I’m completely confused by whatever argument you’re making at the present time,” Justice Samuel Alito said early on. “So I guess I’m thoroughly confused,” Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said at another point. “I’m still confused,” Justice Clarence Thomas said halfway through arguments.

Justice Elena Kagan even suggested that Congress step in. “I mean, we’re a court. We really don’t know about these things. You know, these are not like the nine greatest experts on the internet,” she said to laughter.

That hesitancy, coupled with the fact that the justices were wading for the first time into new territory, suggests the court, in the case at hand, is not likely to issue a sweeping decision with unknown ramifications in one of the most closely watched disputes of the term.

Tech companies big and small have been following the case, fearful that the justices could reshape how the sites recommend and moderate content going forward and render websites vulnerable to dozens of lawsuits, threatening their existence.

Oral arguments drifted into a maze of issues, raising concerns about trending algorithms, thumbnail pop-ups, artificial intelligence, emojis, endorsements and even Yelp restaurant reviews. But at the end of the day, the justices seemed deeply frustrated with the scope of the arguments before them and unclear of the road ahead.

Yet even Thomas, who has expressed reservations about the scope of Section 230 before, seemed skeptical. He sought clarification from Schnapper of how one might be able to distinguish between algorithms that “present cooking videos to people who are interested in cooking and ISIS videos to people interested in ISIS.”

Alito asked whether Google might have been simply organizing information, instead of recommending any kind of content. “I don’t know where you’re drawing the line.”

Chief Justice John Roberts tried to make an analogy with a book seller. He suggested that Google recommending certain information is no different than a book seller sending a reader to a table of books with related content.

When Lisa Blatt, a lawyer for Google, stood up she warned the justices that “exposing websites to liability for implicitly recommending third-party context defies the text [of 230] and threatens today’s internet."

43 min ago

Will Elon Musk weigh in on today's SCOTUS case involving Twitter?

From CNN's Brian Fung

Elon Musk seen departing the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San Francisco during a trial over a class-action Tesla shareholder lawsuit on January 24.
Elon Musk seen departing the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San Francisco during a trial over a class-action Tesla shareholder lawsuit on January 24. (Benjamin Fanjoy/AP)

As Twitter goes before the Supreme Court Wednesday, one big question is whether CEO Elon Musk may weigh in from the sidelines.

Musk — who is notoriously opinionated on Twitter — has not shied away from cultural debates, and in the world of tech policy, there may be no bigger cultural debate than whether platforms should have to face more lawsuits over content moderation.

There is no sign that Musk has been personally involved in the Supreme Court case being argued Wednesday.

But the outcome could have major implications for Twitter’s business and its bottom line, which Musk has been trying to improve in the face of an advertiser revolt and public outcry over his own management and content moderation decisions.

1 hr 1 min ago

Your guide to today's oral arguments on a Twitter case that could have a broad impact on the internet

From CNN's Brian Fung

(Adobe Stock)
(Adobe Stock)

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court will hear Twitter v. Taamneh, which will decide whether social media companies can be sued for aiding and abetting a specific act of international terrorism when the platforms have hosted user content that expresses general support for the group behind the violence without referring to the specific terrorist act in question.

This comes one day after the Court justices debated whether Google and its subsidiary YouTube should be held liable for how its algorithm organizes ISIS content.

The plaintiffs in the case — the family of Nawras Alassaf, who was killed in an ISIS attack in Istanbul in 2017 — have alleged that social media companies including Twitter had knowingly aided ISIS in violation of a US antiterrorism law by allowing some of the group’s content to persist on their platforms despite policies intended to limit that type of content.

Twitter has said that just because ISIS happened to use the company’s platform to promote itself does not constitute Twitter’s “knowing” assistance to the terrorist group, and that in any case the company cannot be held liable under the antiterror law because the content at issue in the case was not specific to the attack that killed Alassaf. The Biden administration, in its brief, has agreed with that view.

The closely watched Twitter and Google cases carry significant stakes for the wider internet. An expansion of apps and websites’ legal risk for hosting or promoting content could lead to major changes at sites including Facebook, Wikipedia and YouTube, to name a few.

At the heart of the legal battle is Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a nearly 30-year-old federal law that courts have repeatedly said provides broad protections to tech platforms but that has since come under scrutiny alongside growing criticism of Big Tech’s content moderation decisions.

Twitter had previously argued that it was immune from the suit thanks to Section 230.

1 hr 1 min ago

Here's a recap of Gonzalez v. Google, the case justices heard on Tuesday

From CNN's Brian Fung

Eric Schnapper, the attorney representing the Gonzalez family, speaking before the U.S. Supreme Court justices yesterday during oral arguments on the Gonzalez v. Google case. 
Eric Schnapper, the attorney representing the Gonzalez family, speaking before the U.S. Supreme Court justices yesterday during oral arguments on the Gonzalez v. Google case.  (Sketch by Bill Hennessy)

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Twitter v. Taamneh Wednesday, which comes a day after the justices grappled with Gonzalez v. Google, a case about whether Google subsidiary YouTube can be sued for algorithmically recommending videos created by the terror group ISIS.

In that case, an attorney for Google argued the company can’t be sued under a US antiterrorism law because Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act protects YouTube from liability linked to its content moderation decisions.

Many of the justices suggested they sympathized with the plaintiffs — the family of an American student killed in a 2015 ISIS attack — stating perhaps there ought to be some limit to Section 230’s immunity provisions.

But the justices struggled to get clear answers from the plaintiffs’ attorney about how the Court could draw the line, or whether it might be a more appropriate job for Congress.

Wednesday’s argument in Twitter v. Taamneh is related to the Gonzalez case, in that Twitter and other online platforms are accused of violating the same antiterrorism law after hosting terrorist content.

But where the Gonzalez case hinges on whether Section 230 can nip the terrorism lawsuit in the bud, the Twitter case is expected to consider the actual antiterrorism law at issue in both cases.