'It’d be a shame to lose it': TikTok creator comes out in defense of the app

TikTok creators Ashley Renne Nsonwu and Hannah Williams (CNN)

TikTok creator Hannah Williams told CNN that she built her business through the app, and now makes some $200,000 a year. A ban would mean a hit to her business, she said.

Williams also stressed how an entire generation of American young people now “live on TikTok,” and don’t want to see it go.

“A lot of our younger community, you know, under 30, they live on TikTok. TikTok is their Google, it's their Yelp," she said. “And I think that it's a really great source for information that a lot of people turn to, and it's where we build a lot of community and gathering.”

“It'd be a shame to lose it,” Williams said.

Fellow TikTok creator Ashley Renne Nsonwu added that TikTok has also helped people from diverse backgrounds find community. “For people like me, you know, Black and brown people of color, it would be very detrimental to us,” she said of a TikTok ban. “It's very upsetting for a lot of us, because we rely on these spaces to talk about issues that really matter to us. And now we're talking about banning that.”