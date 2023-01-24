Audio
Audio
Lawmakers grill ticketing industry after Taylor Swift concert fiasco

By Aditi Sangal and Brian Fung, CNN

Updated 9:53 a.m. ET, January 24, 2023
8 min ago

Catch up on what went wrong with Ticketmaster as Taylor Swift fans tried to get tickets for her Eras tour

From CNN's David Goldman

Taylor Swift’s Eras tour kicks off March 17 and will have 52 concerts in multiple stadiums across the United States over five months. Overwhelming demand snarled the ticketing site in November, infuriating countless fans.

Customers complained on social media about Ticketmaster not loading, saying the platform didn’t allow them to access tickets, even if they had a pre-sale code for verified fans. Ticketmaster ultimately canceled ticket sales to the general public.

Ticketmaster apologized to Swift and her fans who were unable to secure tickets and blamed the debacle on its “Verified Fans” system, a mechanism aimed at eliminating bots that gives presale codes to individuals.

The system couldn’t keep up with the intense demand, Ticketmaster said.

Roughly 3.5 million people signed up for the program to buy Swift tickets, its “largest registration in history.” That unprecedented demand, combined with a “staggering number of bot attacks as well as fans who didn’t have invite codes” drove “unprecedented traffic” to its site, Ticketmaster said, and, essentially, broke it.

But the House Energy and Commerce Committee said the company’s explanation wasn’t sufficient.

“This statement raises questions over your bot management solution and its ability to adequately protect consumers,” the committee wrote in a letter to Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino.

The committee pointed out that the BOTS Act of 2016 allows the Federal Trade Commission to fine Ticketmaster with “steep” penalties if it “knowingly sold tickets that were improperly purchased” by bots.

The committee also said it wants information about the fees Ticketmaster charges customers. It also asked to learn more about dynamic pricing. ticket availability limits, restrictions on transferabiity and the company’s efforts to thwart bots and scammers.

Ticketmaster did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

1 min ago

Ticketmaster abuses its market power, Senate antitrust chair says

From CNN's Jordan Valinsky

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights, during a hearing on "Big Data, Big Questions: Implications for Competition and Consumers" in Washington, in September 2021.
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights, during a hearing on "Big Data, Big Questions: Implications for Competition and Consumers" in Washington, in September 2021. (Ting Shen/Pool/Reuters)

In the wake of the Taylor Swift tour ticketing chaos, Sen. Amy Klobuchar criticized Ticketmaster in an open letter to its CEO, saying she has “serious concerns” about the company’s operations.

Complaints from Swift fans unable to buy tickets for her upcoming tour, in addition to criticism about high fees, suggests that the company “continues to abuse its market positions,” the Democrat from Minnesota wrote in the letter to CEO Michael Rapino in November, shortly after the fiasco unfolded.

“Ticketmaster’s power in the primary ticket market insulates it from the competitive pressures that typically push companies to innovate and improve their services. That can result in the types of dramatic service failures we saw this week, where consumers are the ones that pay the price,” she wrote as the chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights.

Ticketmaster and Live Nation, the country’s largest concert promoter, merged about a decade ago. Klobuchar noted that the company at the time pledged to “develop an easy-access, one-stop platform” for ticket delivery. The senator told Rapino that it “appears that your confidence was misplaced.”

“When Ticketmaster merged with Live Nation in 2010, it was subject to an antitrust consent decree that prohibited it from abusing its market position,” Klobuchar wrote. “Nonetheless, there have been numerous complaints about your company’s compliance with that decree.”

The letter included a list of questions for Rapino to answer by the following week. Ticketmaster did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN Business.

In response to the snafu, the company had said “there has been historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up” to buy tickets for Swift’s tour and thanked fans for their “patience.”

32 min ago

Ticketmaster CFO to Congress: "Industrial scalpers" to blame for "terrible consumer experience"

From CNN's Brian Fung

A top Ticketmaster executive plans to blame "industrial scalpers" for recent online ticketing snafus and will call for legislation to rein in those bad actors, according to a copy of his prepared congressional testimony.

Joe Berchtold, the chief financial officer of Ticketmaster parent Live Nation, will tell lawmakers Tuesday that a surge of automated bots targeting the Taylor Swift ticket sale forced the company to "slow down" its operations.

"We knew bots would attack that onsale, and planned accordingly," according to Berchtold's prepared remarks. "We were then hit with three times the amount of bot traffic than we had ever experienced, and for the first time in 400 Verified Fan onsales they came after our Verified Fan access code servers. While the bots failed to penetrate our systems or acquire any tickets, the attack required us to slow down and even pause our sales. This is what led to a terrible consumer experience that we deeply regret."

Berchtold acknowledged that Ticketmaster could have mitigated the disaster by spacing out the release of tickets over a longer period of time, and by "doing a better job setting fan expectations."

"Let me be clear that Ticketmaster accepts its responsibility to be the first line of defense against bots in this ever-escalating arms race," he added, before pleading with lawmakers for "real reforms" to limit the impact of scalpers. That could include, he said, giving Ticketmaster and other private actors the legal right to sue scalpers for violations of the Better Online Ticket Sales Act, which bans the circumvention of ticketing providers' integrity programs.

45 min ago

Complaints about Live Nation's monopoly go back long before the Taylor Swift tour tickets drama

Rock band Pearl Jam, with Eddie Vedder (center), performing during the MTV Video Music Awards in 1992.
Rock band Pearl Jam, with Eddie Vedder (center), performing during the MTV Video Music Awards in 1992. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Complaints about the Ticketmaster parent company Live Nation's monopoly power go back long, long before the Taylor Swift tour ticket problems last year.

In 1994, when Taylor Swift was only four years old and ticket purchase queues were in person or on the phone, not online, the rock group Pearl Jam filed a complaint with the Justice Department’s antitrust division asserting that Ticketmaster has a “virtually absolute monopoly on the distribution of tickets to concerts.” It tried to book its tour only at venues that didn’t use Ticketmaster.

The Justice Department and many state attorneys general have made similar complaints over the years.

Despite those concerns, Ticketmaster continued to grow more dominant. Pearl Jam’s complaint was quietly dismissed. The Justice Department and states allowed the Live Nation Ticketmaster merger to go through despite a 2010 court filing in the case raising objections to the merger. In the filing, the Justice Department said Ticketmaster’s share among major concert venues exceeded 80%.

CNN Business’ Chris Isidore contributed to this report.

53 min ago

After November's fiasco, Ticketmaster apologized to Taylor Swift and her fans for ticketing debacle

From CNN's Frank Pallotta

Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Ticketmaster apologized to Taylor Swift and her fans in November after a ticketing debacle this week that made it difficult for consumers to buy tickets to the pop star’s new tour.

“We want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans — especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets,” the ticketing site said in the blog post.

The company added that it strives to make ticket buying “as easy as possible,” but that “hasn’t been the case for many people trying to buy tickets” to Swift’s tour, which kicks off March 17 and will have 52 concerts in multiple stadiums across the US over five months.

The company said that it is working to “shore up our tech for the new bar that has been set by demand” for her tour. “Once we get through that, if there are any next steps, updates will be shared accordingly,” it wrote.

25 min ago

Live Nation executive will face lawmakers 2 months after Taylor Swift concert tickets fiasco

From CNN's Parija Kavilanz

The U.S. Capitol Building seen in Washington, D.C., on January 23.
The U.S. Capitol Building seen in Washington, D.C., on January 23. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Senate lawmakers will grill top executives from the event ticketing industry on Tuesday after Ticketmaster’s inability to process orders for Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour left millions of fans unable to buy tickets or without their ticket even after purchase, and reignited public scrutiny on the industry.

Joe Berchtold, the president and CFO of Ticketmaster parent company Live Nation Entertainment, will testify along with Jack Groetzinger, CEO of ticketing platform SeatGeek. Others testifying include: Jerry Mickelson, CEO of Jam Productions, one of the largest producers of live entertainment, and singer-songwriter Clyde Lawrence, who has composed music for motion pictures, including the Disney+ holiday comedy movie “Noelle.”

“The issues within America’s ticketing industry were made painfully obvious when Ticketmaster’s website failed hundreds of thousands of fans hoping to purchase tickets for Taylor Swift’s new tour, but these problems are not new,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who sits on the committee, said in a statement about the hearing. “We will examine how consolidation in the live entertainment and ticketing industries harms customers and artists alike. Without competition to incentivize better services and fair prices, we all suffer the consequences.”