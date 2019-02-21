Tesla Model 3 loses Consumer Reports recommendationBy Paul R. LaMonica, Jordan Valinsky, Penelope Patsuris and Elana Zak, CNN Business
These are the three cars that just gained Consumer Report's recommendation
By CNN Business' Elana Zak
Three cars gained a recommendation from Consumer Reports this year because of improved reliability.
They are:
BMW X3 SUV
Genesis G90 sedan
Lincoln Nautilus SUV
A brief history of Tesla vs. Consumer Reports
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
This isn't the first time Consumer Reports gave Tesla low ratings.
Here are some others:
- November 2016: The magazine blasted the Model X as "fast but flawed" in a brutal review for the SUV.
- April 2017: The Model S lost its high score because Tesla didn't activate an automatic braking feature that it promised.
- May 2018: The Model 3 earned low marks for its braking abilities. Days later, CEO Elon Musk said the magazine was using an "early production car" and had fixed the problems.
- October 2018: The Tesla Model S and Model X were both rated as below-average dependability.
These are the six cars that just lost Consumer Report's recommendation
From CNN Business' Elana Zak
The Tesla Model 3 was one of six cars Consumer Reports says it will no longer recommend due to reliability issues.
Here are the others:
- The Dodge Charger
- Chrysler 300
- Acura RDX
- BMW 5 Series
- Volkswagen Tiguan
Twitter reacts to Tesla's demotion
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Here's how some Tesla (TSLA) fans on Twitter are reacting to the news.
A tweet pointed out an old Musk tweet praising the magazine for its fairness:
This person spotted a high-rating for Tesla that was apparently in a recent issue of "Consumer Reports" magazine:
Lastly, a fan summed up what the internet is waiting for:
Tesla shares fall after Consumer Reports pulls Model 3 recommendation
From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica
Tesla (TSLA) shares fell immediately after the widely respected magazine reported that it is no longer recommending the company's "affordable" mass market sedan.
Shares were down 2%, dipping below the $300 mark. The stock is now down more than 10% this year.
Consumer Reports said that it could no longer recommend the vehicle because Model 3 owners told it had glass defects among other issues.
But Tesla said in a statement to CNN Business that "not only are our cars the safest and best performing vehicles available today, but we take feedback from our customers very seriously and quickly implement improvements any time we hear about issues."