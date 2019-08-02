Japan dropped South Korea as a preferred trading partner on Friday, escalating a dispute that threatens the global supply chain for smartphones and electronic devices.

The decision to remove South Korea from a so-called white list means that Japanese exports to South Korea now require additional screening to make sure they are not used for weapons and military applications.

South Korea was the only Asian country on the white list. Revoking its preferred status means the country will receive the same treatment as other Asian countries and territories, including Taiwan, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Friday.

"This is not a trade ban," he added.

That's not how Seoul sees it. South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the move was "reckless" and he threatened retaliation. His party accused Japan of waging "economic war."

Back story: The standoff between the two countries started last month, when Tokyo placed controls on exports of three chemical materials to South Korea.

The materials — fluorinated polyamides, photoresists and hydrogen fluoride — are important for making computer chips, among other things.

The new restrictions go into effect August 28.