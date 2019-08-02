European stocks have joined the global sell-off sparked by President Donald Trump's threat to impose new tariffs on China.

Here's a summary of the early action:

Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 both dropped 2.2% at the open.

London's FTSE 100 is down 1.5%.

The pain was spread across sectors. Shares in carmakers, consumer goods companies and banks posted losses in line with the broader market.

The euro was flat against the dollar. The British pound shed 0.2%, continuing the recent slide caused by fears that the country is headed for a disorderly Brexit.

The Swiss franc, which is seen as a safe haven in troubled times, strengthened 0.4% against the US dollar.

Global investors are running scared. "There hasn't been much data to distract from trade war overnight," Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes wrote in a research note.

The next big event on the global markets agenda is the US jobs report for July, which will be published at 8:30 a.m. ET.