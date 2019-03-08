SXSW audiences will get to see a remake of Stephen King's "Pet Sematary." SXSW audiences will get to see a remake of Stephen King's "Pet Sematary."

Sure, SXSW is a great place to hear from creators in Silicon Valley and execs from the media world, but it's also a low-key solid film festival.

The conference has a great lineup of small and big films playing this week, including some that could be tomorrow's big blockbusters. (Remember the surprise hit "A Quiet Place" premiered here last year.)

Jordan Peele's new film "Us" screens at SXSW on Friday night. Jordan Peele's new film "Us" screens at SXSW on Friday night.