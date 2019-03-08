SXSW 2019 in AustinPenelope Patsuris
Sitting down with the Winklevoss twins
From CNN Business' Ahiza Garcia
I'm here at SXSW getting ready for a busy day.
- First thing on my agenda is moderating a panel with the NBA, Hulu and Bleacher Report about how leagues, streaming services and tech companies are catering to super fans.
- Later today, I'll be sitting down with the Winklevoss twins to discuss their cryptocurrency exchange, Gemini, and their outlook on the space.
Don’t forget about SXSW’s film festival!
From CNN Business’ Frank Pallotta
Sure, SXSW is a great place to hear from creators in Silicon Valley and execs from the media world, but it's also a low-key solid film festival.
The conference has a great lineup of small and big films playing this week, including some that could be tomorrow's big blockbusters. (Remember the surprise hit "A Quiet Place" premiered here last year.)
This year's lineup includes standouts like Matthew McConaughey's "The Beach Bum," Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron's "Long Shot," the remake of Stephen King's chilling "Pet Sematary," and the biggest of them, "Us," Jordan Peele's follow up to "Get Out," which opens the festival on Friday night.
Speakers most likely to make news at SXSW 2019
From CNN Business’ Frank Pallotta
There are a ton of speakers at this year's SXSW, and it can be hard to cut through all the clutter, so here's some of the most interesting sessions happening this weekend:
- Jonah Peretti: Friday @11am CT — The BuzzFeed co-founder and CEO will talk about the shareable content of the site, which went through harsh layoffs earlier this year.
- Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman: Friday @2pm CT — As the streaming wars heat up, Quibi founder Jeffery Katzenberg and Meg Whitman will likely have plenty to say about how storytelling is changing in Hollywood.
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Saturday @12:30pm CT — Trevor Noah and his team of satirical news correspondents will sit down with CNN's Jake Tapper to talk about how late night TV handles the fast-paced news cycle.
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Saturday @5pm CT — The New York congresswoman and social media star will sit down to discuss what drives her politics. This will likely be one of the most talked-about sessions of the conference.
- Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger: Monday @2pm CT — Instagram has not only changed how we take photos but how we experience and remember life. The app's founders will talk about the legacy of the world's favorite camera.
"Game of Thrones" wants your blood at SXSW
From CNN Business' Frank Pallotta
HBO has partnered with the American Red Cross at SXSW for an incredibly bloody "Game of Thrones" event.
The activation called “Bleed For The Throne” is the “largest blood donation promotional effort by an entertainment company in American Red Cross history,” according to HBO.
The event pulled out all the stops. There was a full choir who sang the theme from the show.
There was also a battleground outside of the throne room that had everything from sword fights to horses to even a Shake Shack.
The event helps get people to donate blood and build buzz for the final season of the fantasy drama, which returns on April 14.
Why SXSW matters
From CNN Business' Frank Pallotta
The SXSW conference kicks off on Friday from Austin, Texas. It’ll bring the worlds of film, media, technology and music deep into the heart of Texas for the next week, but why should you care?
SXSW has been a big (and wild) event since its inception in 1987, but it hasn’t always been known as a place where a lot of breaking news happens. That doesn’t mean it’s not important, though.
SXSW may feel like a giant corporate retreat, but it’s a place where some of the most important names shaping our world come together to talk, create, think and, of course, eat BBQ. It’s a place where new ideas that are now commonplace like Twitter got their start. It’s an event where influencers in different industries can meet and figure out the future.
(Plus, did I mention the BBQ?!)
In a world where every tech company is finding new ways to create media and every media company is creating new tech to reach consumers, Austin’s signature event is at the intersection our new reality.