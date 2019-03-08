Jordan Peele's "Us" frightens SXSW

The SXSW film festival kicked off on Friday night, opening with one of the most anticipated and terrifying films of the year: "Us."

The Universal horror film from Jordan Peele is the director's follow up to his Oscar-winning hit, "Get Out." The film -- which tells the story of family, led by Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke, who are terrorized by their shadowy doubles -- was well received by the audience in Austin.

The crowd -- which included actors such as Ejiah Wood and Shia LaBeouf, Universal Pictures' executives, journalists and fans -- cheered and screamed inside Austin's Paramount Theatre.

Peele and the cast of "Us" were also on hand to introduce the film to the world.

Peele said in a Q&A after the show that "Us" is about America, class struggles, opportunity and the divisions that are splitting the country a part.

We are at a time where we fear ‘the other’"...I wanted to suggest that the monster has our face. Maybe the evil is us.”

"Us" hits theaters on March 22.