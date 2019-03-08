Amy Klobuchar says Obama supports competition among 2020 Democratic field

Speaking to Kara Swisher at South by Southwest in Austin, 2020 presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar says she met with former President Barack Obama, who told her competition for the Democratic nomination is good.

"There are a number of great candidates, no there really are, and I always like to jokingly say, may the best woman win," Klobuchar said. "But—no litmus test, many of them would be good -- but I think that competition is good. Barack Obama has told this to people, maybe not publicly, but I’ve heard he’s told a lot of people."

Klobuchar added that Obama “was in a really good mood” when they met, “and he was really happy about Michelle’s book tour.”

"But he has always said competition is good, and I believe that," she said.

The Democratic field is beginning to get crowded -- 14 candidates, six of them women, have announced campaigns or exploratory committees so far. In CNN's most recent Democratic power rankings, Klobuchar clocked in at number 5.