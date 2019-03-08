Beto dodges on 2020 plans

Beto O’Rourke deflected an audience question about his future political plans in a Q-and-A session after the screening of a documentary about his 2018 Senate run at SXSW in Austin.

He pointed to two people featured in the documentary who are now running for local office. He also referenced that 17 African-American women were elected to judicial positions in Harris County, Texas, of which Houston is its largest city.

“There are so many candidacies, so many leaders ... we got to be a part of this amazing thing in Texas over the last two years, and it continues, and we are so excited,” he said. “We just want to continue to be a part of it.”

O’Rourke’s wife Amy and daughter Molly were on hand for the screening of HBO’s “Running With Beto.”

“I am very grateful that you did this with us,” O’Rourke said to the documentary’s director. “All three of us, overwhelmed emotionally watching this and reliving some part of that, and also feeling fantastically lucky to have been part of such an amazing team,” he added.