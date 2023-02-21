Audio
Supreme Court hears Gonzalez v. Google case against Big Tech

By Brian Fung and Tierney Sneed, CNN

Updated 1:30 p.m. ET, February 21, 2023
15 Posts
1 hr 33 min ago

Supreme Court justices are worried about a wave of lawsuits and disruption to the internet

From CNN's Brian Fung

A view of the U.S. Supreme Court today in Washington, DC. Oral arguments are taking place in Gonzalez v. Google, a landmark case about whether technology companies should be liable for harmful content their algorithms promote.
A big concern of justices seems to be what happens if the court rules against Google, namely a wave of lawsuits.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh asked Eric Schnapper, representing the plantiffs, to respond to various friend-of-the-court briefs warning of widespread disruption.

"We have a lot of amicus briefs that we have to take seriously that say this is going to cause" significant disruption, Kavanaugh said.

Schnapper argued that a ruling for Gonzalez would not have far-reaching effects because even if websites could face new liability as a result of the ruling, most suits would likely be thrown out anyway.

"The implications are limited," Schnapper argued, "because the kinds of circumstance in which a recommendation would be actionable are limited."

Many of the briefs Kavanaugh referenced had expressed fears of a deluge of litigation that could overwhelm startups and small businesses, whether or not they held any merit.

Later, Justice Elena Kagan warned that narrowing Section 230 could lead to a wave of lawsuits, even if many of them would eventually be thrown out, in a line of questioning with US Deputy Solicitor General Malcolm Stewart.

"You are creating a world of lawsuits," Kagan said. "Really, anytime you have content, you also have these presentational and prioritization choices that can be subject to suit." 

Even as Stewart suggested many such lawsuits might not ultimately lead to anything, Justices Kavanaugh and Roberts appeared to take issue with the potential rise in lawsuits in the first place.

"Lawsuits will be nonstop," Kavanaugh said.

Chief Justice John Roberts mused that under a narrowed version of Section 230, terrorism-related cases might only be a small share of a much wider range of future lawsuits against websites alleging antitrust violations, discrimination, defamation and infliction of emotional distress, just to name a few.

"I wouldn't necessarily agree with 'there would be lots of lawsuits' simply because there are a lot of things to sue about, but they would not be suits that have much likelihood of prevailing, especially if the court makes clear that even after there's a recommendation, the website still can't be treated as the publisher or speaker of the underlying third party," Stewart said.

42 min ago

Section 230 has been mentioned a lot today. Here are key things to know about the law 

From CNN's Brian Fung

(Adobe Stock)
Congress, the White House and now the US Supreme Court are all focusing their attention on a federal law that’s long served as a legal shield for online platforms.

The Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments on two pivotal cases this week dealing with online speech and content moderation. Central to the arguments is Section 230, a federal law that’s been roundly criticized by both Republicans and Democrats for different reasons but that tech companies and digital rights groups have defended as vital to a functioning internet. In today's oral arguments on Gonzalez v. Google, the law has already come up multiple times.

Tech companies involved in the litigation have cited the 27-year-old statute as part of an argument for why they shouldn’t have to face lawsuits alleging they gave knowing, substantial assistance to terrorist acts by hosting or algorithmically recommending terrorist content.

Here are key things to know about the law:

  • Passed in 1996 during the early days of the World Wide Web, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act was meant to nurture startups and entrepreneurs. The legislation’s text recognized the internet was in its infancy and risked being choked out of existence if website owners could be sued for things other people posted.
  • Under Section 230, websites enjoy immunity for moderating content in the ways they see fit — not according to others’ preferences — although the federal government can still sue platforms for violating criminal or intellectual property laws.
  • Contrary to what some politicians have claimed, Section 230’s protections do not hinge on a platform being politically or ideologically neutral. The law also does not require that a website be classified as a publisher in order to “qualify” for liability protection. Apart from meeting the definition of an “interactive computer service,” websites need not do anything to gain Section 230’s benefits – they apply automatically.
  • The law’s central provision holds that websites (and their users) cannot be treated legally as the publishers or speakers of other people’s content. In plain English, that means any legal responsibility attached to publishing a given piece of content ends with the person or entity that created it, not the platforms on which the content is shared or the users who re-share it.
  • The seemingly simple language of Section 230 belies its sweeping impact. Courts have repeatedly accepted Section 230 as a defense against claims of defamation, negligence and other allegations. In the past, it’s protected AOL, Craigslist, Google and Yahoo, building up a body of law so broad and influential as to be considered a pillar of today’s internet. In recent years, however, critics of Section 230 have increasingly questioned the law’s scope and proposed restrictions on the circumstances in which websites may invoke the legal shield.

Read more about Section 230 here.

1 hr 53 min ago

Plaintiff's attorney says that internet users should be held liable for retweeting or sharing

From CNN's Brian Fung

(Adobe Stock)
Under questioning by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, attorney Eric Schnapper, representing the plaintiffs in Gonzalez v. Google, confirmed that under the legal theory he is advancing, Section 230 would not protect individual internet users retweeting, sharing or liking other people's content.

The text of Section 230 explicitly immunizes "users" from liability for the content posted by third parties, not just social media platforms.

Barrett asked Schnapper whether giving a "thumbs-up" to another user's posts, or whether taking actions including "like, retweet, or say 'check this out,'" means that she has "created new content" and thus lost Section 230's protections.

After quibbling briefly with Barrett over the definition of a user, Schnapper acknowledged that the act of liking or retweeting is an act of content creation that should expose the person liking or retweeting to potential liability.

"On your theory, I’m not protected by 230?" Barrett asked.

"That's content you've created," Schnapper replied.

2 hr 9 min ago

DOJ is now up for questioning

From CNN's Tierney Sneed

Malcolm Stewart, the US deputy solicitor general, is now up for arguments.

The Justice Department is arguing that Section 230's protections for platforms should be read more broadly than what that the plaintiffs are arguing, but that the algorithms that platforms use to make recommendations could potentially open up tech companies for liability.

2 hr 15 min ago

Amy Coney Barrett points to the exit ramp that the court has to dodge big question about Section 230

From CNN's Tierney Sneed

In this October 2020 photo, Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett meets with Sen. James Lankford in Washington, DC.
Justice Amy Coney Barrett referenced the exit ramp the Supreme Court has that would allow it to avoid the big legal question over the scope of Section 230, the relevant law the gives internet platforms certain protections from legal liability.

She pointed to the tech case the court will hear Wednesday, in which the justices will consider whether an anti-terrorism law covers internet platforms for their failure to adequate remove terrorism-related conduct. The same law is being used by the plaintiffs to sue Google in Tuesday's case.

"So if you lose tomorrow, do we even have to reach the section 230 question here? Would you concede that you would lose on that ground here?," Justice Barrett asked Eric Schnapper, the attorney for those who have sued Google.

2 hr 26 min ago

Justice Elena Kagan: The Supreme Court is not the "nine greatest experts on the internet"

From CNN's Tierney Sneed and Brian Fung

United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pose for their official portrait at the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court building on October 7, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Justice Elena Kagan hinted that she thought that even if the arguments against Google had merits as a policy matter, Congress — rather than the Supreme Court — should be the one that steps in.

"I could imagine a world where you’re right, that none of this stuff gets protection. And you know — every other industry has to internalize the costs of its conduct. Why is it that the tech industry gets a pass? A little bit unclear," Kagan said.

On the other hand -- we’re a court. We really don’t know about these sorts of things. These are not, like, the nine greatest experts on the internet.

Following laughter in the courtroom, Kagan said she didn't have to accept "the sky is falling" arguments from Google's lawyers to think this was difficult and uncertain waters for the judicial branch to be wading in.

Maybe Congress wants a system that Google isn't so broadly protected, she offered: "But isn't that something for Congress to do? Not the court?"

2 hr 32 min ago

Justices are skeptical of attorney’s argument that YouTube should be held liable for ISIS content

From CNN's Tierney Sneed

Those who sued Google do not appear to be getting a lot of sympathy from the justices.

Across ideological lines, the justices seemed to struggle with even the basics of the arguments the plaintiffs are trying make. 

Questioning attorney Eric Schnapper first, Justice Clarence Thomas zeroed in on the fact that the algorithm that the plaintiffs are targeting in their case operates in the same way for ISIS videos as it does for cooking videos. 

“I think you're going to have to explain more clearly, if it's neutral in that way, how your claim is set apart from that,” Thomas said. 

Later on in the argument, Thomas grilled Schnapper on how a neutral algorithm could amount to aiding and abetting under the relevant anti-terrorism law. He equated it to calling information, asking for Abu Dhabi's phone number, and getting it from them.

"I don't see how that's aiding and abetting," he said.

Liberal justices seemed just as wary of the idea that the algorithm could really make a platform liable for aiding and abetting terrorism. 

“I guess the question is how you get yourself from a neutral algorithm to an aiding and abetting – an intent, knowledge,” said Justice Sonia Sotomayor. “There has to be some intent to aid and abet. You have to knowledge that you’re doing this.” 
2 hr 44 min ago

Plaintiffs' lawyer seemingly reluctant to admit complaint could have sweeping consequences for the internet

From CNN's Brian Fung

Eric Schnapper, the attorney for those who have sued Google, seems to be having difficulty articulating what aspect of YouTube's business should be exposed to liability.

Across numerous questions, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Clarence Thomas and Elena Kagan, among others, have expressed confusion about how they can prevent a Supreme Court ruling from unintentionally harming content recommendations related to innocuous content, such as rice pilaf recipes. Schnapper appears reluctant to acknowledge that a ruling in his favor could have wide-ranging implications for content beyond videos posted by ISIS.

"I'm trying to get you to explain to us how something that is standard on YouTube for virtually anything you have an interest in, suddenly amounts to aiding and abetting [terrorism] because you're [viewing] in the ISIS category," Thomas said.

Justice Samuel Alito put it more bluntly: "I admit I'm completely confused by whatever argument you're making at the present time."

2 hr 43 min ago

Clarence Thomas jumps in with first question about what parts of YouTube's algorithm could make it liable

From CNN's Tierney Sneed

United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas poses for an official portrait at the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court building on October 7, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Justice Clarence Thomas jumps in with the first question of the Gonzalez v. Google hearing, asking Eric Schnapper, the attorney for those who have sued Google, about whether there was something specific about YouTube's algorithm for the pro-ISIS videos in question that make the platform liable in his clients' lawsuit.

"So we're clear about what ... your claim is: Are you saying that YouTube's application of its algorithm is particular to, in this case — that they're using a different algorithm to the one that, say, they're using for cooking videos? Or are they using the same algorithm across the board?"

Thomas, who at one time had a reputation for rarely speaking at oral arguments, was expected to be highly engaged in this case.

While most justices have not previously weighed in on the particular legal issue in this case, Thomas has signaled that he thinks that the statutory provision in question was being interpreted too broadly by lower courts.