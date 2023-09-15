United Auto Workers members walked off the job and joined picket lines at midnight Friday morning.
UAW social media accounts posted and reposted videos of workers walking out of plants to cheers from sign-waving union members. Picket lines were forming, a sign not only of the targeted strikes taking shape but also the possibility of wider strikes that the union has already hinted at.
14 min ago
GM responds to UAW strike
From CNN's Luciana Lopez
GM responded shortly after midnight, when the UAW officially went on strike.
“The UAW has informed GM that they are on strike at Wentzville Assembly in Missouri as of 11:59 PM," the company said in a statement.
"We are disappointed by the UAW leadership's actions, despite the unprecedented economic package GM put on the table, including historic wage increases and manufacturing commitments. We will continue to bargain in good faith with the union to reach an agreement as quickly as possible for the benefit of our team members, customers, suppliers and communities across the U.S. In the meantime, our priority is the safety of our workforce," the statement concluded.
12 min ago
Which locals are on strike?
From CNN's Luciana Lopez
The UAW on Thursday sent information to its members about which local units would be on strike.
GM Wentzville Assembly
Approx. 3,600 members
Product: Chevrolet Colorado, Express; GMC Canyon, Savanna
Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex
Approx. 5,800 members
Product: Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator
Ford Michigan Assembly Plant – Final Assembly and Paint
Approx. 3,300 members
Product: Ford Ranger, Bronco
NOTE: This is not the entire Michigan Assembly Plant facility, BSU/ISA (colloquially called "Stamping") is not on strike
1 min ago
Ford said it may have to furlough members not technically on strike
It’s possible that the Big Three automakers will shut down operations and lay off members who are not technically on strike.
Ford CEO Jim Farley said on CNN on Thursday that striking plants that make critical parts could affect workers at downstream assembly plants.
"We can't make a vehicle without an engine or transmission or stamping. So those people will, you know, basically be furloughed," Farley said.
Strikers are not eligible for unemployment benefits, but workers who are on temporary layoff can receive the benefits, which differ depending on the state where they work but would be less than the union's $500 strike pay. There also are legal questions in different states about qualifying for unemployment.
A union spokesman said earlier Thursday that he couldn’t comment on members’ eligibility for unemployment benefits if they were laid off due to plants shutting down from lack of parts caused by the strike.
1 min ago
A prolonged strike could have a significant economic impact
From CNN's Matt Egan and Samantha Delouya
A strike against the automakers could have big economic effects.
According to Anderson Economic Group, a 10-day strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis would cost the USeconomy $5 billion.
Goldman Sachs estimated the strike would cut overall quarterly annualized growth by 0.05 to 0.1 percentage points for each week the strike lasts.
1 min ago
When was the last time UAW members went on strike?
From CNN's Chris Isidore and Ramishah Maruf
UAW went on strike against General Motors in September 2019, when the union’s nearly 50,000 hourly full-time and temporary workers walked out at 31 GM factories and 21 other facilities across nine states. The union and company negotiators reached a labor contract in October 2019 after a nearly six-week strike.
Members of the United Auto Workers at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis are on strike. Here are some key numbers to know:
$32.32
That's the top hourly wage for most of the UAW members at GM, Ford and Stellantis.
46%
During contract negotiations, union members wanted an immediate 20% raise, and four more annual increases of 5% each. Wages would have increased 46% over the four-year life of the contract.
$47,941
The average purchase price for a new car in August, according to data from Edmunds. That's a 30% increase from the average sales price in August 2019.
2 min ago
United Auto Workers at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis go on strike
The United Auto Workers went on strike against all Big Three automakers -- General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis -- for the first time in its history after their contracts expired at 11:59 pm on Thursday.
The union is demanding pay raises and improved benefits.