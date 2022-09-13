US stocks opened lower on Tuesday morning following key inflation data that showed elevated prices remain persistent.

The August Consumer Price Index report, released Tuesday morning, came in hot with a higher-than-expected inflation reading. This is one of the last bits of data the Federal Reserve will see before its next policy meeting. The US central bank is widely expected to announce a third consecutive 0.75 percentage rate hike to ease prices.

Rate hikes haven't yet proven effective at combatting inflation, worrying investors that the Fed will continue its pace of historic hikes, inflicting serious damage to the US economy in the process.

The Dow fell by 555 points, or 1.7%, on Tuesday morning.

The S&P 500 was down 2%.

The Nasdaq Composite was 2.7% lower.