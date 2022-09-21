The historic streak of falling gasoline prices is over.
After sinking every day for more than three months, US gas prices edged higher -- by a penny -- to $3.68 a gallon, on average Wednesday, according to AAA.
That ends 98 consecutive days of falling pump prices, the second-longest such streak on record going back to 2005.
The last time the national average price for gasoline rose was June 14, when it hit a record of $5.02. Prices fell every day since then and Thursday would have marked the 100th straight day of declines.
If gas prices begin to rise that could undermine the Biden administration and the Fed's efforts to keep inflation in check. Falling gas prices are the sole reason America's consumer prices have remained steady overall during the past few months after rising sharply in 2021 and the beginning part of this year.
