Soldier shoots down Russian missile

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz enters the courtroom during the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S., August 22, 2022. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Pool via REUTERS

Live

Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 07, 2022 in New York City.

Live

US inflation report

Live Updates

Stocks sink after an annual inflation measure returns to 40-year high

By CNN Business
Updated 9:44 AM EDT, Thu October 13, 2022
Clarida: We got it wrong on inflation
04:40

What we're covering here

  • A key US inflation report showed prices remain stubbornly high. Although falling gas prices have helped bring overall inflation lower, prices of food and other essentials like housing keep rising with no end in sight. By one measure, inflation returned to its highest level since August 1982 last month.
  • The Fed and other central banks around the globe may be losing the war on inflation. Historic rate hike after historic rate hike have done little to tame prices. And OPEC’s oil supply cuts won’t help gas and fuel prices, which have been one of the few pieces of good inflation news in recent months.
  • Stocks fell sharply after inflation came in hotter than expected.

Content by The Ascent

Show all
You can now avoid credit card interest until 2024
A slam dunk if you need a balance transfer (21 months)
It's official: now avoid credit card interest into 2024
0% intro APR until 2024 is 100% insane
Leading cash back card now has 0% intro APR until 2024
10 Posts

Social Security recipients get 8.7% cost-of-living increase, the highest in more than 40 years

From CNN Business' Tami Luhby

Social Security recipients will receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment of 8.7% next year, the largest increase since 1981, the Social Security Administration announced Thursday.

The spike will boost retirees’ monthly payments by $146 to an estimated average of $1,827 for 2023.

The hefty increase, which follows a 5.9% adjustment for this year, is aimed at helping Social Security’s roughly 70 million recipients contend with the high inflation that’s been plaguing the US since last year.

“Will the COLA be enough to keep up with inflation? It’s too early to say,” said Mary Johnson, Social Security and Medicare policy analyst at The Senior Citizens League, an advocacy group. “It depends on what inflation is going to do from October onwards.” 

The adjustment is the highest that most current beneficiaries have ever seen, but that’s because it is based on an inflation metric from August through October, which is also around 40-year highs. 

A related metric, the Consumer Price Index, increased 8.2% in September, compared with a year ago, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Thursday. 

Read more

Dow drops more than 500 points on hotter-than-expected inflation report

From CNN Business' Nicole Goodkind
The New York Stock Exchange seen on September 23.
The New York Stock Exchange seen on September 23.
(Mary Altaffer/AP)

US stocks opened lower on Thursday after new inflation data came in higher than Wall Street had expected. 

The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 0.4% in September from the previous month, more than the 0.2% estimate from analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. On an annual basis, inflation was up 8.2%.

CPI is an inflation gauge closely watched by the Federal Reserve. The elevated number stoked investor fears that the Fed is likely to continue its aggressive regimen of interest rate hikes at its meeting in November, bringing more pain to the economy and weighing on markets. 

The Dow fell 556 points, or 1.9%, on Thursday morning.

The S&P 500 was down 2.2%.

The Nasdaq Composite was 3% lower.

Market betting on HUGE Fed rate hikes after hot CPI

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

So much for the Federal Reserve being able to slow down those interest rate hikes. Following a red-hot CPI report, which showed no sign of inflation abating, fed funds futures are now pricing in a 97% chance of a fourth straight increase of three-quarters of a point at its November 2 meeting…and a 3% probability of a full point hike.

That would bring rates to a level of 4% to 4.25%. Investors are betting on another massive hike in December, too.

Futures are pricing in a 66% likelihood that rates will be in a range of 4.5% to 4.75% after the December 14 meeting and a 2% chance that rates will hit 4.75% to 5%. (So long, year-end Santa Claus market rally? Stocks tanked Thursday after the CPI report.)

“This is the Fed’s nightmare scenario,” said Jan Szilagyi, CEO and co-founder of Toggle AI, an investment research firm in a report Thursday morning.

Stocks sink as inflation data comes in hot

From CNN Business' David Goldman

A key measure of inflation came in hotter than investors had hoped, giving the Fed more leeway to hike rates by a historic level.

Dow futures tumbled more than 400 points, or 1.5%.

S&P 500 futures fell 1.8%

Nasdaq futures were 2.6% lower.

Latest inflation data shows Americans continue to be punished by rising prices

From CNN Business' Alicia Wallace
People shop at a supermarket in Santa Monica, California, on September 13.
People shop at a supermarket in Santa Monica, California, on September 13.
(Apu Gomes/AFP/Getty Images)

American consumers continue to be punished by high prices, despite lower gas costs and unprecedented action from the Federal Reserve to tame inflation, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Annual inflation rose by 8.2% in September, a slower increase than the 8.3% rise seen in August, according to the Consumer Price Index, which measures the changes in prices for a basket of consumer goods and services. Economists had projected the pace of price increases would slow to 8.1% last month.

On a monthly basis, overall consumer prices increased by 0.4% from August.

Read more

World's top asset manager hit by market volatility

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

BlackRock, the owner of the super popular iShares family of exchange-traded funds and biggest asset management firm on the planet, is not immune to the market madness on Wall Street. BlackRock reported a 15% drop in revenue for the third quarter. The company blamed the weakness on “the impact of significantly lower markets and dollar appreciation.”

The company’s earnings and revenue did beat Wall Street’s estimates, helping to send shares of BlackRock (BLK) up a bit in premarket trading. But volatility on Wall Street is clearly making investors nervous. That is hurting BlackRock.

The company’s assets under management, which topped $10 trillion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, have steadily slid this year. The trend continued in the third quarter, with BlackRock reporting assets under management of just under $8 trillion…down from $8.5 trillion at the end of June.

One bright spot: The Federal Reserve’s rate hikes have lifted bond yields, which pushed more investors away from stocks and into fixed income assets. BlackRock said that it had $37 billion in net inflows to its bond ETFs.

Delta posts record revenue, forecasts strong Q4

From CNN Business' Chris Isidore

Delta Air Lines posted record revenue of $14 billion, up 11% from the same period in pre-pandemic 2019, and it did so with only 83% of the seat capacity it had at that time.

Income of $1.3 billion fell just short of forecasts but the shortfall was less than the impact of Hurricane Ian on its operations, as the airline said the storm cost it about 3 cents a share, or $19.4 million.

But what sent shares of Delta climbing 4% in premarket trading was its guidance of earnings per share of between $1 to $1.25 in the fourth quarter. While that was down from the $1.51 a share in the third quarter, it was well above forecast of 79 cents a share by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. The guidance helped lift shares of rivals American, United and Southwest Airlines as well.

CEO Ed Bastian, in an interview Thursday on CNBC, said he believes there’s enough pent-up demand for travel to fill seats into early next year, even if the US economy falls into recession as many now fear.

“One busy summer isn’t going to quench all the demand for travel that we’ve seen,” he said. “Our planes have been 90% full, or more full, since the first of April. And that continues into the fourth quarter as well. The holiday booking period is strong. Business bookings are continuing to improve. I think it’s going to be a terrific tailwind into the new year.”

Bastian said Delta solved its reliability problems that angered passengers earlier in the year, problems that caused widespread cancellations and prompted Bastian to apologize to customers three months ago. But he said in the second half of the third quarter, out of 120,000 flights on its mainline operations, it had only 108 cancelled flights, not counting the three days affected by Hurricane Ian.

Stock futures rise

From CNN Business' David Goldman

Stocks: US stock futures were somewhat higher Thursday ahead of another key inflation report that is expected to show consumer prices returned to a 40-year high by one measure. Stocks spent yet another day in the red Wednesday. Dow futures were up 140 points or 056%. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq was 0.2% higher.

CNN Business Fear & Greed Index: 19 = Extreme Fear

Oil & gas: US oil was flat at $87 a barrel. Average US gas prices fell to $3.91 a gallon.

The Fed only cares about inflation. That’s bad news for you

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

Jerome Powell and other members of the Federal Reserve are obsessed with choking off inflation once and for all, even if the Fed’s series of aggressive rate hikes slow the economy to a crawl. That could be bad news for consumers, investors and Corporate America.

What’s more, many market experts and economists note that the rate of inflation, while still uncomfortably high, is falling and should continue to decline – but there is a noted lag effect. Fed vice chair Lael Brainard admitted as much in a speech Monday, saying that “policy actions to date will have their full effect on activity in coming quarters.”

Still, the Fed isn’t done raising rates. Investors are pricing in the strong probability of a fourth consecutive three-quarters of a percentage point hike at the Fed’s next meeting on November 2. And the chances of a fifth straight hike of that magnitude at the Fed’s December 14 meeting are also on the rise.

It seems that Powell wants to atone for his mistake of repeatedly calling inflation “transitory” for much of last year. So the Fed is going to keep raising rates to prove that it is taking inflation seriously, even if that leads to a bigger pullback in stocks…and tipping the economy into a recession.

Needless to say, that’s a problem. Especially since the Fed has two mandates: price stability and maximum employment. That means the jobs market might get hit due to the Fed’s laser-like focus on inflation.

Read more

Wholesale prices are on the rise again

From CNN Business' Chris Isidore

We’ll get another look at consumer inflation Thursday at 8:30 am ET. Yesterday, a different measure of inflation increased faster than expected in September, raising concerns that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes are having limited impact in bringing inflation under control.

The US Producer Price Index, which tracks what America’s producers get paid for their goods and services, rose at an annual pace of 8.5% in September, down slightly from the 8.7% rise in August, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. But the report showed prices rose 0.4% month-over-month.

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv had been expecting the 12-month rise in wholesale prices to slow to an 8.4% increase, and the month-to-month increase to come in at 0.2%, compared to the 0.1% decline in August.

Read more