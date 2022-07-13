Audio
Sri Lanka in crisis

Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Stocks tumble as inflation remains red hot

By CNN Business

Updated 9:13 a.m. ET, July 13, 2022
1 min ago

High prices hurt Delta earnings

From CNN Business' Chris Isidore

Delta Air Lines earned its biggest profit since the start of the pandemic in its latest quarter, but higher fuel costs, labor issues and service problems caused it to earn far less than investors expected.

The company reported Wednesday that it earned $735 million in the second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had expected earnings of $1.1 billion for the company.

Average fuel costs for Delta rose to $3.82 a gallon, up 37% from the first quarter and up 82% from the final quarter of 2021. Delta had previously told investors it expected to pay between $3.20 and $3.35 in the second quarter. It now expects to pay slightly less in the third quarter, with fuel costing between $3.45 and $3.60 a gallon.

18 min ago

Don't panic -- yet

From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz

Worried about today's inflation report? Well, here's a dose of Zen for you...

Concerns about whether the global economy could tip into a recession have dimmed expectations for fuel demand, helping relieve pressure on gasoline prices in the United States this month. The average price for a gallon of regular gas on Wednesday was $4.63, compared to $4.78 a week ago and $5.01 one month ago.

That wasn't reflected in the June data, given that gasoline prices were at a record high when the Bureau of Labor Statistics crunched the CPI numbers. But it does mean July will probably look better — and markets like to look ahead.

And a survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York published this week showed that while consumer inflation expectations for the next year marked a new high in June, expectations for the medium and long term declined.

This indicates that American consumers still have faith that the Fed can get the inflation situation under control by hiking interest rates and ending crisis-era bond purchases. The economy might slow, but price stability will ultimately be restored, as will the much-maligned credibility of central banks.

5 min ago

The Fed is on notice

From CNN Business' David Goldman

The exterior of the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building is seen in Washington, D.C., on June 14.
The exterior of the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building is seen in Washington, D.C., on June 14. (Sarah Silbiger/Reuters)

You can bet the Federal Reserve is watching today's inflation report very, very closely.

The stock market expects the Fed to raise its benchmark interest rate by another three-quarters of a percentage point at the conclusion of its policy meeting on July 27. More than 58% of investors expect the Fed to hike rates by the same amount as it hiked in June, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

But after today's higher-than-expected inflation report, a growing number of investors think the Fed may raise rates by even more: a full percentage point. Nearly 42% of investors believe that the Fed will hike rates by that amount.

The Federal Reserve pays particular attention to core inflation data when assessing future inflationary trends, and the latest numbers likely give the central bank a green light to continue with its aggressive series of rate hikes to cool off the economy and bring down higher prices.

25 min ago

Stocks stumble

From CNN Business' David Goldman

People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street on July 12.
People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street on July 12. (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)

US stock futures tumbled after a key inflation reading showed prices continued to surge in June.

  • Dow futures tumbled 400 points, or 1.1%
  • S&P 500 futures were down 1%.
  • Nasdaq futures fell 2.2%.
  • US Oil fell 1.1% below $95 a barrel, as American gas prices continued their slow decline to $4.63 a gallon on average, nationwide.
23 min ago

Inflation surges in June

From CNN Business' Lucy Bayly

Drivers pump gasoline into vehicles at a station outside a Costco Wholesale Corp. store on June 14 in Hawthorne, California. 
Drivers pump gasoline into vehicles at a station outside a Costco Wholesale Corp. store on June 14 in Hawthorne, California.  (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images)

Inflation surged in June, with US consumer prices jumping by 9.1% year-over-year, according to fresh data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That's up from the previous reading, when prices rose by 8.6% for the year ended in May; and much higher than the 8.8% that economists had predicted, according to Refinitiv.

The Consumer Price Index for June also showed that overall prices that consumers pay for a variety of goods and services rose by 1.3% from May to June.

Much of the June increase was driven by a jump in gasoline prices. Americans faced record-high gas prices last month, with the national average topping $5 a gallon across the country.